The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 13 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Hugh McCluggage, Tom Barrass and Hayden Young. Pictures: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has copped another blow ahead of Saturday’s QClash against Gold Coast, losing co-captain Hugh McCluggage to a calf injury.

The smooth moving midfielder suffered the setback at training on Thursday and joins Keidean Coleman (hamstring) on the sidelines as the list of unavailable Lions stretches to 15.

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McCluggage is not the only All-Australian missing from round 13, with Hawthorn losing Jack Gunston to injury.

Full-back Tom Barrass has also failed to overcome a hamstring problem and will not take his place against the Western Bulldogs on Friday night, while Conor Nash (neck) will also miss again.

The other big selection news comes for table-topping Fremantle, which regains Hayden Young after he missed a couple of matches with concussion.

Opponent North Melbourne is without young star Finn O'Sullivan after it was confirmed on Wednesday that he had entered concussion protocols.

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While the Lions have made three changes, the Suns have done likewise, with Lachie Weller making a quicker-than-expected return from a hamstring strain, joining debutant Jai Murray as part of the inclusions.

In Saturday night's match at Optus Stadium, two-time premiership player Brandon Starcevich will make his West Coast debut against Port Adelaide, joining No.4 draft pick Cooper Duff-Tytler in the Eagles outfit.

Jack Lukosius was unable to overcome a groin injury and is unavailable for Port.

Captain Callum Mills (calf) and ruckman Brodie Grundy (rested) are back for Sydney to face St Kilda on Sunday, joined by small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr.

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The Saints will make at least four changes, with superstar Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera among the inclusions.

Sam Durham is back for Essendon's King's Birthday Eve match against Carlton on Sunday night, but Darcy Parish is out due to knee soreness, and Jordan Ridley will miss again.

Teams for Monday's King's Birthday clash between Collingwood and Melbourne will be announced on Sunday evening.

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: B.Ryan

Out: J.Gunston (foot)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: C.Weightman

Out: L.Jaques (omitted)

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

North Melbourne v Fremantle at Hands Oval, 12.15pm AWST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Z.Fisher

Out: F.O'Sullivan (concussion)

FREMANTLE

In: O.McDonald, H.Young, J.O'Meara

Out: B.Cox (knee), M.Johnson (hamstring), C.Scerri (omitted)

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 5.15pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: L.Weller, W.Graham, J.Murray

Out: S.Clohesy (omitted), N.Holman (omitted), Z.Uwland (omitted)

BRISBANE

In: D.Joyce, J.Tunstill, S.Brain

Out: H.McCluggage (calf), C.Curtin (omitted), K.Coleman (hamstring)

West Coast v Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 6.15pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: B.Starcevich, C.Duff-Tytler

Out: J.Lindsay (omitted), J.Williams (omitted)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: L.Jones, J.Mead, T.Cochrane

Out: K.Farrell (adductor), T.Anastasopoulos (omitted), J.Watkins (omitted)

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, M.Roberts, M.Rosas, B.Grundy, J.Hamling

Out: L.Melican (hamstring), T.Hanily (omitted)

ST KILDA

In: L.Stocker, M.Owens, N.Wanganeen-Milera, A.Hastie, A.Dodson, L.Ryan, C.Lake

Out: S.Flanders (knee), I.Keeler (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)

Essendon v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, S.Durham, H.Jones, H.El Achkar, J.Nguyen

Out: D.Parish (knee soreness), A.May (shoulder)

CARLTON

In: Z.Williams, C.Lord, W.Derksen

Out: Nil