Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Billy Cootee, Mitch Knevitt, Finnbar Maley. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Richmond Oval, Saturday July 18, 2.10pm ACST

Sid Draper's 20-disposal, one-goal game was a promising sign as the Crows edged West Adelaide by 11 points.

Selected at pick four in the 2024 draft, Draper is yet to play senior football this year after a pre-season ankle injury and fractured jaw disrupted his fitness and continuity. One passage late in the game offered a glimpse of why the Crows rated him so highly - a dashing run from the centre bounce that nearly resulted in a goal.

Finnbar Maley kicked three goals in the win and is sure to be considered to replace Darcy Fogarty, who is set to begin a three-game suspension unless the Crows challenge at the Tribunal. Luke Pedlar also booted two goals across half-forward, while teenage key forwards Tyler Welsh and Archie Ludowyke kicked a goal each and combined for 12 marks.

Learn More 09:00

Lachlan Sholl was prominent in the midfield with 24 disposals and 11 marks, Chayce Jones collected 25 touches, and out-of-favour ruckman Reilly O'Brien starred with 25 disposals, eight marks, 31 hitouts and 10 clearances. Young midfielder Billy Dowling also chipped in with 16 disposals in a lesser role.

Nick Murray recorded 16 touches in defence, Hugh Bond had 13 and Jordan Butts nine.

Callum Ah Chee was held goalless from 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Brisbane at Tramway Oval, Friday July 17, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Forward duo Oscar Allen and Lincoln McCarthy were relatively subdued but emerged unscathed in their comebacks from injury.

In teeming rain that made conditions extremely tricky, Allen - who last played in round seven due to a foot injury - kicked one goal from seven disposals and had four tackles, while McCarthy gathered 12 disposals and three clearances in his first appearance after hamstring and calf problems.

Keidean Coleman continued his return from a hamstring strain with 16 touches.

Out-of-favour premiership player Sam Marshall (30 disposals, one goal, four tackles) and young gun Dan Annable (28, six tackles) were among Brisbane's best in the 16-point loss.

Learn More 01:37

Ruck Henry Smith had 38 hitouts and booted two goals in another strong display, while Reece Torrent (19), Koby Evans (13, one goal, seven tackles) and Darragh Joyce (16, five tackles) were all solid.

Zane Zakostelsky had 16 hitouts and 12 disposals, Luke Beecken gathered 18 touches and Tom Doedee had 10.

Untried Luke Lloyd (15, three tackles) and Tai Hayes (14, one goal) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Coburg at Windy Hill, Sunday July 19, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Geelong at RSEA Park, Saturday July 18, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Ruck prospect Joe Pike has been enjoying a strong season and again looked good with 14 disposals, 32 hitouts and a team-high seven clearances in Geelong’s 26-point win over St Kilda on Saturday.

Mitch Knevitt responded to being dropped by gathering 22 disposals and kicking a goal, Jack Bowes also booting one goal from his 21 touches, and Jesse Mellor slotting two from 11 disposals and laying a team-high seven tackles.

Learn More 02:26

Tall forward Jacob Molier (eight touches) also kicked two goals.

Nick Driscoll had a couple of shots on goal but only managed two behinds from 21 disposals, Lennox Hofmann also finishing with 21 touches, and Hunter Holmes had 20.

George Stevens was solid with 15 disposals, six of them clearances, Cillian Burke had 14 touches, and Keighton Matofai-Forbes had 11.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Footscray at People First Stadium, Sunday July 19, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Frankston v Greater Western Sydney at Kinetic Stadium, Sunday July 19, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 19, 2.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Casey Demons at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 19, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Casey Demons at Arden Street Oval, Sunday July 19, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Woodville-West Torrens at Alberton Oval, Saturday July 18, 7.10pm ACST

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Box Hill at Box Hill City Oval, Sunday July 19, 2.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: St Kilda v Geelong at RSEA Park, Saturday July 18, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Veteran Jack Macrae continues to push for an AFL recall with another strong performance, grabbing 25 disposals, six tackles and a team-high eight clearances in St Kilda’s 26-point loss to Geelong on Saturday.

Learn More 02:12

Former Blue Paddy Dow also gathered 25 touches as he looks for his first senior game since 2024, while Angus Hastie found the ball 21 times, took seven marks and laid a game-high eight tackles.

Young ruckman Alex Dodson did plenty with 35 hitouts, 11 disposals, six clearances and one goal – the only major score from the boot of a senior-listed Saint – and was helped out at the ball-ups by Isaac Keeler with five hitouts and 13 touches.

Alex Dodson snaps it out of the ruck!



🎥: Watch the Smithy’s VFL live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/C54aCKh7a1 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 18, 2026

Hugh Boxshall (17 disposals, six tackles) and Kye Fincher (17 disposals) were busy, as were Dougal Howard (15), Dan Butler (14) and Charlie Banfield (14).

Eamonn Armstrong (11 disposals), Jack Carroll (13) and Lance Collard (12) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Brisbane at Tramway Oval, Friday July 17, 12.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

It was an undeniably impressive game from mature-age pick-up Billy Cootee in Sydney’s 16-point win over Brisbane on Friday.

Cootee kicked a bag of five goals and laid 13 tackles to go with 18 disposals in a performance that will have him back in senior considerations as finals loom.

Learn More 02:13

Small forward Jesse Dattoli put a hand up for his first AFL game of the season with three goals from 22 disposals and six tackles, along with a team-high eight clearances.

Harry Kyle was the Swans’ biggest ball winner with 30 touches, Tom Hanily had 22 and seven tackles, while Caiden Cleary finished with 23 and five.

Ned Bowman (20 disposals) and Corey Warner (21) also got busy.

Young untried ruckman Will Green had 35 hitouts and eight touches.

After failing to get his hands on the ball in the seniors last week, Joel Hamling returned to the VFL and found it 14 times, Patrick Snell had 15 disposals, Jevan Phillipou had nine and five tackles, and Riak Andrew also finished with nine touches.

Learn More 06:02

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Footscray at People First Stadium, Sunday July 19, 10am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash