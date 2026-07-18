Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is concerned about patchy performances from his side ahead of finals

Brennan Cox (left) and Mason Cox lead Fremantle off the field after a win during round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH Justin Longmuir is demanding flag favourite Fremantle "keep [its] foot down" after a scratchy 28-point triumph against Port Adelaide.

Longmuir's Dockers are three wins clear atop the ladder after their 15.13 (103) to 11.9 (75) victory at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

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Freo trailed by two goals at halftime but then booted five majors to none in 13 minutes to start the third quarter in a game-breaking burst.

"We have got to improve on our footy on what you saw today," Longmuir said.

"We're still striving to be a team that can play anywhere against anyone, and clearly we're not the finished product with what we put out there today.

"You sit still in this game and you allow teams to catch up, so we've just got to keep our foot down, look at areas to improve."

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But the Dockers have concern over veteran Jaeger O'Meara, who didn't return after injuring an ankle in the third quarter.

Dockers coach Josh Carr said there were many lessons for his players to take from the game, then added: "I hate talking about it.

"It's easy for us as coaches to sit here and we talk about the process and lessons ... but in the end, we want to win.''