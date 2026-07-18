North Melbourne looked good early but couldn't keep up with Melbourne at Marvel Stadium

Jacob van Rooyen during round 19 between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 18, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE has overturned a 25-point deficit to defeat North Melbourne by 16 points, but the victory was soured by injuries to Daniel Turner and Changkuoth Jiath.

Turner copped two accidental hits to his right ribs from teammates in the Demons' 13.14 (92) to 11.10 (76) win at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, before Jiath was helped off in the fourth quarter with a lower leg injury.

KANGAROOS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Turner was taken by ambulance to hospital after copping a knock to the ribs in a 'friendly fire' collision with fellow Demon Jake Lever in the opening term, then being hit again in the same area by another teammate, Matthew Jefferson, in the third.

Jefferson booted a career-best 4.1 from his five kicks, while Jacob van Rooyen and Latrelle Pickett slotted two goals each.

Tom Sparrow (33 disposals, one goal), Kysaiah Pickett (29, one) and Jake Bowey (29) all helped Melbourne climb out of a first-half hole and stay in the hunt for a top-four spot.

The Demons also went some way towards shelving their reputation as specialists at the MCG - where they are 9-0 this season - with their third win from nine fixtures elsewhere.

The Kangaroos burst out of the blocks with three goals in the first six minutes, two of those majors to Paul Curtis, who finished with three.

North pressured the Dees' ball carriers and were rewarded in the front half, marching ahead 6.1 to 2.0 on Cooper Trembath's excellent mark and goal.

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Jefferson jagged two late in the opening term, at the end of which Melbourne trailed by 12 points.

Harry Sheezel's fine crumbing major helped extend the Kangas' cushion back to 19 points before the Demons finally hit back.

Melbourne booted six unanswered goals either side of half-time to turn that deficit into a 15-point lead when van Rooyen slotted his second.

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Captain Max Gawn progressively got on top of Tristan Xerri in the ruck, while defensively the Demons denied North the corridor they had used to great effect early.

Jefferson plucked a superb goalsquare mark and kicked his fourth in the shadows of three-quarter time as Melbourne's lead pushed out to 15 points.

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The margin blew out to 36 points in the final term, before the Kangaroos scored the last three goals.

Sheezel (33 disposals), Cooper Harvey (28), Luke Davies-Uniacke (28) and Caleb Daniel (27) led the way for North.

Cometh the moment cometh the men

The Pickett name has delivered many memorable moments in football, so when Melbourne needed something special to take momentum to the long break after trailing throughout the first half it was always going to be a Pickett – or two – that delivered. First, Kozzy received the ball in the middle of the ground, did a little loop to lose Nick Larkey then delivered perfectly to cousin Latrelle who finished with a deft left foot snap.

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Hall of Fame and Legends game

North Melbourne celebrated its Hall of Fame night on Friday and paraded new inductees Corey McKernan, Brent Harvey, Adam Simpson and Greg Miller beside freshly minted Legends Malcolm Blight and Dennis Pagan during the half-time break. While some young Kangaroos supporters would have been pushed to recognise the former stars, older fans were surely taken back to days of premierships and hoping for more flags to come soon. Arnold Briedis and the late Sel Murray were also Hall of Fame inductees.

North Melbourne Hall of Fame inductees, Brent Harvey, Adam Simpson, Corey McKernan and Greg Miller with Legends Denis Pagan and Malcolm Blight during round 19 between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, July 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Have the Dees' forward prayers been answered at last?

Melbourne has been searching for a genuine key forward for years, and just when it looks like Jacob van Rooyen has found his feet to answer the call, Matt Jefferson puts his hand up as a second option. Saturday was Jefferson’s 18th game in four years on the Demons’ list and it was his best, finishing with four goals from five marks and 10 disposals. One big outing doesn’t make a career, but he may get the chance to develop in a protected environment as JvR takes most of the defensive heat.

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NORTH MELBOURNE 6.1 7.2 8.7 11.10 (76)

MELBOURNE 4.1 6.4 10.10 13.14 (92)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Spargo 2, Darling 2, Trembath, Sheezel, Xerri, Whitlock

Melbourne: Jefferson 4, van Rooyen 2, L.Pickett 2, Sparrow, Sharp, K.Pickett, Langford, Heath

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheezel, Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, O’Sullivan, Simpkin, Harvey

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Sparrow, Gawn, Bowey, Jefferson, Steele

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Melbourne: Turner (chest), Jiath (leg)

Crowd: 25,025 at Marvel Stadium