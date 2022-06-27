VERSATILE Port Adelaide young gun Lachie Jones is the round 15 NAB AFL Rising Star after playing a crucial role in the Power's thrilling win over Gold Coast on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, who has played the majority of his career down back, was used up forward against the Suns and had a number of key contributions in the two-point win.

He kicked a goal in the first quarter and finished with 16 disposals, two marks and two tackles. But his impact was telling with eight score involvements and three direct goal assists - including a pinpoint pass to Todd Marshall after a brilliant holding the ball tackle midway through the final quarter.

A Next Generation Academy product, Jones arrived at the club via pick No.16 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft and immediately became a cult hero due to his mullet.

He played six games in his debut season, but has featured 12 times this year as he looks to establish his position in the Power's best 22.