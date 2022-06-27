The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 15 Sunday games has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Charge laid:



Aidan Corr, North Melbourne, has been charged with Kicking Shane McAdam, Adelaide Crows, during the third quarter of the Round 15 match between North Melbourne and the Adelaide Crows played at Blundstone Arena on Sunday, June 26 2022.



In summary, the player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.