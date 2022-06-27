LET'S GET INTO IT: Cal Twomey, Sarah Olle and Riley Beveridge bring you AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Digital

Collingwood came into the 2022 season with little to no expectations on it after finishing 2021 in 17th spot. As it stands, it is sitting seventh, has won five games in a row and with a favourable draw is every chance to feature in September.

Sarah Olle, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey are back again on AFL Exchange to discuss how Craig McRae has turned the Magpies around. Plus, before the bye rounds began, St Kilda was seated in the top four. Now, it is outside the top eight and may not see September action.

Also, Cal has the latest from the trade and free agency landscape. Plus, what were the biggest takeaways from the weekend's NAB AFL Under-18 Championships games?

Subscribe to AFL Exchange now – wherever you get your podcasts – and don't forget to tune in to the full show on Monday nights from 6.10pm AEST, as well as on Thursday mornings where we answer your questions on Exchange Extra.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.40: What's the ceiling for Collingwood's 2022 season?

6.25: What penalty should Tom Stewart receive at the AFL Tribunal?

9.40: Did last Thursday night tell us more about Melbourne or Brisbane?

16.05: SEGMENT – THINGS THAT SHOULD HAPPEN

18.45: What's the latest in the trade and free agency landscape?

22.45: How many players will Carlton get back before September?

25.26: Who wins on Thursday night … Brisbane or the Western Bulldogs?

28.11: SEGMENT – DEATH, TAXES AND …

31.20: Did this weekend end the Saints and the Suns' seasons?

34.45: How high can the Eagles climb in the last eight weeks?