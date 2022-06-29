David Noble looks on after North Melbourne's clash with Greater Western Sydney in round 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne coach David Noble insisted he needed no assurances about his future despite his team's struggles.

The Kangaroos are 1-13 and became the first team in AFL/VFL history to lose 10 consecutive games by 40 points or more with Sunday's 57-point defeat to Adelaide.

Geoff Walsh has returned to North in a short-term advisory role in the club's football department, seemingly heaping more pressure on Noble.

But Noble, whose side face Geelong on Saturday night, said he saw no reason to seek assurances over his future.

North Melbourne coach David Noble speaks to his player against Adelaide in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"No. I don't believe I need any to be honest with you," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm really comfortable, I've got ongoing conversations with the board, spoken to Sonja (Hood, president), meet with Ben (Amarfio, CEO) regularly.

"I'm not comfortable with where we're at from a footy team perspective, just to clear that up, but I've said all along, we've got a clear direction that we want to take, we understand that rebuilds are really difficult.

"You do have those periods where it ebbs and flows. At the moment, it's ebbing, it's not flowing very well, and they're difficult periods so you just need to be united and stay together and stay to the plan."

Coming off the heavy loss to Adelaide, the Kangaroos face a daunting trip to GMHBA Stadium.

Tarryn Thomas was criticised for his performance against the Crows after gathering just three disposals, but Noble revealed afterwards the 22-year-old was struggling after the death of his grandmother.

Todd Goldstein and Tarryn Thomas walk off the field during round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas flew to Sydney after the clash with the Crows, but has returned to the club ahead of the encounter against the Cats.

"Tarryn flew back to Sydney, he didn't stay in Tassie. We'll just assess where he's at through the week," Noble said.

"He's back today so haven't had a chance to catch up with him yet, but he's here to train so we'll wait and see what that looks like I think in the next 24 hours."