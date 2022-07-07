GEELONG has won its seventh game in a row and rocketed to the top of the ladder after defeating reigning premier Melbourne by 28 points on Thursday night.

The hotly anticipated clash between two sides sitting first and second on the ladder didn’t disappoint, with both sides exerting and absorbing pressure throughout stages in the 12.19 (91) to 9.9 (63) contest.

The Dees started strong, booting the first two goals of the game before the Cats got one on the board.

Both sides went goal for goal in the opening half, before the Cats clawed their way out to a 23-point lead midway through the third quarter.

But as has happened so often this season, the Demons showed their class, booting two goals late in the third to arrest the Cats’ momentum and bring the margin back to just 12 points heading into the final change.

The Cats got the first goal of the fourth quarter and looked to be setting up to romp home, but the Dees weren’t done yet.

They booted back-to-back goals to bring the margin back to just five points halfway through the final term, but that Cats, like they’d done all game, wrestled the momentum back to boot three goals and secure their spot at the top of the ladder.