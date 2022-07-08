Darcy Parish in action for Essendon against Sydney in R16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON will be without star Darcy Parish when it takes on an injury and COVID-depleted Brisbane at the Gabba on Sunday.

The 24-year-old midfielder strained a calf, detected in scans on Thursday, and will be on the sidelines for up to a month.

"Darcy presented with soreness in his calf, in a different area to where he experienced a cork in recent weeks," Essendon general manager of football Josh Mahoney said on Friday.

"As a result, we got the area scanned which has come back to reveal a strain.

"We remain hopeful that Darcy will be in a position to return to play before the end of the home-and-away season, and we will closely monitor his recovery in this time to make that assessment."

Parish has been enjoying a career-best year and leads the club for disposals per game with 32, racking up more than 30 a game for eight consecutive outings before an injury cut short his round 13 effort against Carlton.

