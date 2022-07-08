Harris Andrews looks on during a Brisbane training session at the Gabba on June 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

HARRIS Andrews has joined a host of Brisbane teammates in the AFL's health and safety protocols, leaving the Lions searching for another captain to play Essendon.

The fullback was ruled out of Sunday's Gabba clash on Friday, joining seven others on the sidelines thanks to injury and illness.

FORWARD THINKING Why classy Lion gets his intel from the opposition

Keidean Coleman, Callum Ah Chee and Dan McStay have also been forced into health and safety protocols, while Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Jaxon Prior (quad) were ruled out with injury.

The blows come on top of star duo Dayne Zorko and Daniel Rich suffering minor hamstring injuries in last week's 41-point win over the Western Bulldogs.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Luckless Zorko subbed off in cruel injury blow The Lions suffer a massive blow early in the match with skipper Dayne Zorko succumbing to injury in his return to footy

Mitch Robinson and Ryan Lester have been named for their returns, while Nakia Cockatoo is a chance to play his first AFL match since round five after being named on the extended bench.

Andrews was to captain the Lions in the absence of injured skipper Zorko, has been replaced in the squad by Deven Robertson.

Brisbane will name a new skipper ahead of releasing its team later on Friday.