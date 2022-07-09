Tom Papley in action during the R17 clash between Sydney and Western Bulldogs at the SCG on July 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 17 Friday game has been completed. No charges were laid, and one incident required a detailed explanation.

Incident explained:

The match day report laid against the Sydney Swans’ Tom Papley for contact against the Western Bulldogs' Josh Dunkley from the third quarter of Friday night's match between the Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs was assessed. The ball is loose in the centre. Papley and Dunkley approach the ball from opposing directions and high contact is made by Papley on Dunkley. It was determined by the MRO that Papley was contesting the ball and it was reasonable for Papley to contest the ball in that way. No further action was taken.