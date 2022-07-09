Jaspa Fletcher of the Allies and Kelsey Rypstra of SA during the NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and the Allies at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE father-son talent Jaspa Fletcher has starred to lead the Allies to their first win of the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.

Fletcher, the son of former Brisbane, Geelong, Fremantle and St Kilda player Adrian, was excellent for the Allies with 26 disposals, four tackles and six clearances as they beat Western Australia by 12 points at Thebarton Oval on Saturday.

Jaspa Fletcher during the NAB AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between South Australia and the Allies at Thebarton Oval on June 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It was the final game of the Allies' carnival and they saved their best for last, booting four goals in the opening term and holding Western Australia goalless.

WA was able to respond and looked set to snatch the game when they drew level in the final quarter before the Allies kicked three goals late to seal the win, with Shadeau Brain booting two late majors to seal it.

Western Australia players celebrate a goal during the U18 Boys Championship match between the Allies and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fletcher is rising up draft boards and had another strong game, with the Lions the only club able to take him as a father-son. The midfielder/wingman was among the Allies' best last week in their loss to Vic Country and will be a second father-son this year for Brisbane should potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft nominate there.

Lachie Cowan was also good for the Allies with 26 disposals, while Jason Gillbee had 18 disposals and five rebound-50s. Harry Rowston (19 disposals) and GWS Academy ruckman Nick Madden (16 disposals, 22 hit-outs) were also influential for the winners, while bottom-ager Jed Walter closed his championships with three more goals for a total of nine over the four games.

Jason Gillbee of the Allies kicks the ball during the U18 Boys Championship match between the Allies and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Corey Tregenza-Cashell, the son of former WAFL champion goalkicker Rod, kicked four goals for Western Australia, while intercept defender Jedd Busslinger collected 25 disposals and six marks.

Sharp midfielder Darcy Jones was again eye-catching with 23 touches and a goal, while big-bodied midfielder Reuben Ginbey had 23 disposals. Jed Hagan kicked two goals to again have an impact for WA, who return to Victoria to face Vic Country next Sunday as part of the double-header at GMHBA Stadium.

Reuben Ginny of Western Australia marks the ball in front of Will Edwards of the Allies during the U18 Boys Championship match between the Allies and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ALLIES 4.0 7.3 8.4 11.7 (73)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.4 2.5 6.6 9.7 (61)

Goals

Allies: Walter 3, Brain 2, Leary 2, Cooper, Hart, Hude, Rogers,

Western Australia: Tregenza-Cashell 4, Hagan 2, Barron, Cleaver, Jones