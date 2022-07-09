BRISBANE father-son talent Jaspa Fletcher has starred to lead the Allies to their first win of the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.
Fletcher, the son of former Brisbane, Geelong, Fremantle and St Kilda player Adrian, was excellent for the Allies with 26 disposals, four tackles and six clearances as they beat Western Australia by 12 points at Thebarton Oval on Saturday.
It was the final game of the Allies' carnival and they saved their best for last, booting four goals in the opening term and holding Western Australia goalless.
WA was able to respond and looked set to snatch the game when they drew level in the final quarter before the Allies kicked three goals late to seal the win, with Shadeau Brain booting two late majors to seal it.
Fletcher is rising up draft boards and had another strong game, with the Lions the only club able to take him as a father-son. The midfielder/wingman was among the Allies' best last week in their loss to Vic Country and will be a second father-son this year for Brisbane should potential No.1 pick Will Ashcroft nominate there.
Lachie Cowan was also good for the Allies with 26 disposals, while Jason Gillbee had 18 disposals and five rebound-50s. Harry Rowston (19 disposals) and GWS Academy ruckman Nick Madden (16 disposals, 22 hit-outs) were also influential for the winners, while bottom-ager Jed Walter closed his championships with three more goals for a total of nine over the four games.
Key forward Corey Tregenza-Cashell, the son of former WAFL champion goalkicker Rod, kicked four goals for Western Australia, while intercept defender Jedd Busslinger collected 25 disposals and six marks.
Sharp midfielder Darcy Jones was again eye-catching with 23 touches and a goal, while big-bodied midfielder Reuben Ginbey had 23 disposals. Jed Hagan kicked two goals to again have an impact for WA, who return to Victoria to face Vic Country next Sunday as part of the double-header at GMHBA Stadium.
ALLIES 4.0 7.3 8.4 11.7 (73)
WESTERN AUSTRALIA 0.4 2.5 6.6 9.7 (61)
Goals
Allies: Walter 3, Brain 2, Leary 2, Cooper, Hart, Hude, Rogers,
Western Australia: Tregenza-Cashell 4, Hagan 2, Barron, Cleaver, Jones