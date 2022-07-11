Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

ANDREW Brayshaw and Touk Miller closed the gap to Clayton Oliver atop the AFL Coaches' Association champion player of the year award, while Connor Rozee's spectacular form continued.

Brayshaw took home eight votes for his influential role in Fremantle's 41-point win over St Kilda on Saturday night.

Miller, meanwhile, polled seven in Gold Coast's after-the-siren victory over Richmond, as the pair moved closer to Oliver, who got a vote in Melbourne's loss to Geelong but could miss a week due to a fractured thumb.

Oliver (84) remains clear at the top, ahead of Brayshaw and Miller (both 72).

For the second time in three weeks, Rozee was awarded a perfect 10 after starring in Port Adelaide's win over Greater Western Sydney.

Connor Rozee celebrates a goal with Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rozee has 32 votes in his past four games and is eighth on 62, behind the leading trio, Lachie Neale (68), Christian Petracca (67), Patrick Cripps (65) and Jeremy Cameron (63).

The only other player to take all 10 votes in a game in round 17 was North Melbourne midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke, who impressed in his team's narrow loss to Collingwood.

The 10: Round 17's best moments Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round of football

Geelong v Melbourne

8 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

8 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

8 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

1 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

9 Chad Warner (SYD)

8 Tom Papley (SYD)

6 Sam Reid (SYD)

4 Paddy McCartin (SYD)

2 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

Collingwood v North Melbourne

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

8 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

4 Josh Daicos (COLL)

4 Taylor Adams (COLL)

2 Ben McKay (NMFC)

2 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

Gold Coast v Richmond

9 Shai Bolton (RICH)

7 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

4 Ben Ainsworth (GCFC)

2 Robbie Tarrant (RICH)

1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

St Kilda v Fremantle

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

7 Nat Fyfe (FRE)

7 Will Brodie (FRE)

4 Lachie Schultz (FRE)

2 Jordan Clark (FRE)

1 Brad Crouch (STK)

1 Rory Lobb (FRE)

Port Adelaide v Greater Western Sydney

10 Connor Rozee (PORT)

7 Karl Amon (PORT)

7 Sam Powell-Pepper (PORT)

2 Ryan Burton (PORT)

2 Jeremy Finlayson (PORT)

2 Kane Farrell (PORT)

Brisbane v Essendon

9 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

9 Peter Wright (ESS)

5 Jayden Laverde (ESS)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

1 Kyle Langford (ESS)

1 Oscar McInerney (BL)

Hawthorn v Adelaide

9 Dylan Moore (HAW)

8 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

2 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 James Sicily (HAW)

1 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (HAW)

West Coast v Carlton

9 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

7 Tom De Koning (CARL)

5 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

5 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Harry McKay (CARL)

1 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

84 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

72 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

72 Touk Miller (GCFC)

68 Lachie Neale (BL)

67 Christian Petracca (MELB)

65 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

63 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

62 Connor Rozee (PORT)

49 Callum Mills (SYD)

46 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

46 James Sicily (HAW)

45 Sam Walsh (CARL)

45 Peter Wright (ESS)

43 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

43 Bailey Smith (WB)

42 Jack Crisp (COLL)

42 Jack Sinclair (STK)

41 Sam Docherty (CARL)

41 Darcy Parish (ESS)