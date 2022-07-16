THE 2022 NAB AFL U18 Championships continue on Sunday with a blockbuster double-header as a host of this year's top NAB AFL Draft prospects run out on GMHBA Stadium.

Victoria Metro takes on South Australia in the first game of the day from 10.15am, followed by Victoria Country facing Western Australia from 12.45pm.

Among the players set to feature are Will Ashcroft (Victoria Metro), Elijah Hewett (Western Australia), Harry Lemmey (South Australia), Jhye Clark (Victoria Country) and Harry Sheezel (Victoria Metro).

>>WATCH IT LIVE FROM 10.15am AEST

Both Victorian sides will look to continue their unbeaten run so far in the championships, while WA is hoping to bounce back from last week's loss to the Allies. SA's last game resulted in a narrow two-point defeat to Vic Country.

All matches in the 2022 NAB AFL National Under-18 Championships will be live streamed on the AFL.com.au and the AFL Live official app.

Sunday, July 17

Vic Metro v South Australia at GMHBA Stadium, 10.17am AEST

VIC METRO

1 Nicholas Watson 24/02/2005

2 Blake Drury (c) 11/01/2004

5 Alwyn Davey 26/02/2004

6 Cameron Kizan 03/06/2004

7 Olli Hotton 06/09/2004

10 Will Ashcroft (vc) 06/05/2004

11 Charlie Clarke 04/01/2004

12 Paul Pascu 20/08/2004

13 Nathan Philactides 10/01/2005

14 Darcy Edmends 28/05/2004

15 Harry Sheezel 13/10/2004

19 Jakob Anderson 12/09/2004

20 Benjamin Hempel 07/06/2004

21 Jaelen Pavlidis 21/09/2003

22 Cameron Mackenzie 21/01/2004

24 Callum Verrell (vc) 22/04/2004

27 Nate Caddy 14/07/2005

28 Joshua Weddle 25/05/2004

30 Matthew Jefferson 08/03/2004

32 Jovan Petric 17/04/2004

35 Lewis Hayes 17/12/2004

38 Sam Grant 04/04/2003

39 Hudson OKeeffe 16/12/2004

4 Kai Windsor (emg) 27/01/2004

18 Mitchell Rowe (emg) 26/05/2004

29 Dane Harvey (emg) 10/05/2004



IN: Nick Watson, Paul Pascu

OUT: Kai Windsor (squad rotation), Mitchell Rowe (squad rotation)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

3 Max Blacker 14/07/2004

5 Tyson Walls 05/03/2004

6 Jakob Ryan 20/09/2004

7 Nick Sadler (vc) 08/01/2004

8 Kobe Ryan (vc) 17/02/2004

9 Archie Lovelock 19/12/2004

11 Jake Walker 17/07/2004

12 Ashton Moir 15/04/2005

13 Max Michalanney (vc) 26/02/2004

16 Charlie Duncan 12/01/2004

17 Alex Holt 28/01/2005

20 Nathan Barkla 30/03/2004

21 Mattaes Phillipou 27/12/2004

28 Adam D'Aloia (c) 09/04/2004

30 William Patton 04/01/2005

31 Harvey Pedler 18/10/2004

33 Billy Dowling 01/07/2004

38 Isaac Keeler 23/04/2004

39 Kyle Marshall 10/04/2004

40 Harrison Lemmey 30/01/2004

42 Phoenix Foster 12/09/2004

43 Shaun Bennier 24/02/2004

45 Harry Barnett 22/01/2004



IN: Max Blacker, Ashton Moir, Charlie Duncan, Will Patton, Harvey Pedler

OUT: Kelsey Rypstra (Injured), Harvey Pedler (squad rotation), Adam Deakin (squad rotation), Blake Hansen (squad rotation), Jack Delean (H&S protocols)

Vic Country v Western Australia at GMHBA Stadium, 12.45pm AEST

VIC COUNTRY

2 Mitch Szybkowski 09/01/2004

4 Jaxon Binns 29/10/2004

5 Jhye Clark 23/07/2004

6 Noah Long 23/08/2004

7 Jacob Konstanty 09/11/2004

8 Oliver Hollands 16/01/2004

10 Jonti Schuback 18/03/2004

12 Coby Burgiel 09/09/2004

13 Finn Emile-Brennan 07/05/2004

14 Harley Reid 17/04/2005

15 Ted Clohesy 06/09/2004

17 Caleb Mitchell 10/08/2004

18 Toby McMullin 06/08/2004

23 Will Parkhouse 17/05/2004

25 Aaron Cadman 03/03/2004

27 Cooper Vickery 16/12/2004

28 Oscar Murdoch 24/09/2004

32 Hugh Bond 25/09/2004

33 Henry Hustwaite 20/07/2004

34 James Van Es 07/08/2004

38 Olivier Northam 28/07/2004

39 Harvey Howe 26/10/2004

40 Max Knobel 27/06/2004



Charlie Barnett (emg) 24/08/2004

Zane Duursma (emg) 28/08/2005

Archer Reid (emg) 19/09/2005



IN: Toby McMullin, Finn Emile-Brennan, Harvey Howe, Will Parkhouse

OUT: Felix Fogaty (Ankle), Charlie Barnett (squad rotation), Zane Duursma (squad rotation), Archer Reid (squad rotation)

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

3 Koen Sanchez 19/01/2005

4 Mitchell Barron 09/02/2004

5 Steely Green 09/01/2004

6 Daniel Gathercole 06/08/2004

7 Chase Bourne 06/05/2004

8 Tyrell Dewar 27/03/2004

10 Koltyn Tholstrup 28/06/2005

11 Elijah Hewett 27/05/2004

12 Griffith Julian 31/05/2004

13 Jordyn Baker 10/05/2004

17 Connor Carbone 29/04/2004

20 Connor McDonald 26/11/2004

21 Reuben Ginbey 10/09/2004

22 Jack Cleaver 22/05/2004

23 Clay Hall 12/05/2005

24 Rohan MacNeill 19/10/2004

27 Jasper Scaife 30/09/2004

29 Coen Livingstone 25/05/2005

32 Mitchell Edwards 02/06/2005

36 Jed Adams 14/05/2004

37 Corey Tregenza 14/12/2003

38 Harry Cole 03/09/2004

39 Hugh Davies 28/09/2004



Tom Smith (emg) 08/03/2004

Jordan Douglas (emg) 11/09/2004

Conrad Williams (emg) 30/11/2004



IN: Chase Bourne, Clay Hall, Coen Livingstone, Connor McDonald, Jed Adams, Koen Sanchez, Tyrell Dewar, Jasper Scaife

OUT: Darcy Jones (Health & Safety Protocols), Jed Hagan (Health & Safety Protocols), Kane Bevan (Health & Safety Protocols), Riley Hardeman (Health & Safety Protocols), Sam Gilbey (Health & Safety Protocols), Luke Michael (Health & Safety Protocols), Jedd Busslinger (Injured – shoulder_, Jackson Broadbent (squad rotation)