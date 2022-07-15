FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round 17 of the VFL season begins on Friday night with two games: Southport v Sydney from 7.05pm AEST and Frankston v Northern Bullants from 7.35pm AEST. Veteran Josh Kennedy is making his return from a hamstring injury for the Swans.

The focus will be at Piranha Park on Saturday when St Kilda AFL veteran Dan Hannebery aims to make his playing return in Sandringham's clash with Coburg from 1.05pm AEST.

There are four other games to take in on Saturday, including the big game between Carlton and Geelong from 2.35pm AEST, where Blues AFL defender Mitch McGovern and ruckman Marc Pittonet are set to return.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

And on Sunday, beloved Essendon veteran Michael Hurley will look to take the field for the first time in almost two years in the Bombers' VFL clash with Gold Coast from 1.05pm AEST.

>> Kayo subscribers can now stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

All five WAFL games in round 13 take place on Saturday, with two huge top-five clashes featuring: Claremont v West Perth and South Fremantle v Swan Districts, both from 2.10pm AWST.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 17

Friday, July 15

Southport v Sydney, Fankhauser Reserve, 7.05pm AEST

Frankston v Northern Bullants, Skybus Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

Saturday, July 16

GWS v Brisbane, Blacktown International Sportspark, 11.35am AEST

Coburg v Sandringham, Piranha Park, 1.05pm AEST

Box Hill Hawks v Werribee, Box Hill City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Carlton v Geelong, Ikon Park, 2.35pm AEST

North Melbourne v Richmond, Arden St Oval, 2.35pm AEST

Sunday, July 17

Port Melbourne v Collingwood, ETU Stadium, 12pm AEST

Essendon v Gold Coast, Windy Hill, 1.05pm AEST





WAFL fixture, round 13

Saturday, July 16

West Coast v East Fremantle, Mineral Resources Park, 12.10pm AWST

Peel Thunder v Subiaco, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Perth v Perth, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Claremont v West Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

South Fremantle v Swan Districts, Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 2.10pm AWST