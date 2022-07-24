State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Norwood v Adelaide at Coopers Stadium, Saturday July 23, 1.40pm ACST

Jackson Hately is pushing for a return to the senior side after dominating in Adelaide's 12-point loss to Norwood on Saturday.

Hately, dropped after the Crows' round 17 loss to Hawthorn, had 33 disposals, eight clearances and six tackles.

Billy Frampton had an impact in defence with 24 disposals, while Lachlan Sholl had 23 touches and a goal.

Ben Davis (19 disposals), Kieran Strachan (17 disposals and 29 hitouts) and James Rowe (17 disposals and three goals) were also good contributors.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Sunday July 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Coming out of contract at the end of the season, 21-year-old Deven Robertson is sparking interest from other clubs and impressed in the Lions’ two-point loss to Gold Coast.

The 2019 second round draft pick had 25 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and a goal, and is sure to still be in Chris Fagan’s mind as AFL finals approach.

Tom Fullarton was dangerous with four goals from 15 disposals and fellow tall forward Henry Smith kicked two from a dozen touches, while near-namesake Ely Smith also slotted a goal from 20 possessions and five clearances.

Former Cat Darcy Fort did plenty, gathering 17 possessions and five clearances alongside 29 hitouts.

Impressive first-year small Kai Lohmann finished with 21 disposals, 11 marks and a goal, while veteran Ryan Lester (19 touches) and Nakia Cockatoo (14) contributed, but Tom Berry was quiet with just seven.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, Saturday July 23, 6.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow booted two goals from 22 disposals to go with his five clearances in the Blues' win over the Giants at Ikon Park on Saturday.

Ruck duo Marc Pittonet and Alex Mirkov dominated at stoppages, recording 33 and 23 hitouts respectively.

Mid-season recruit Sam Durdin took six marks and had 16 touches, while Caleb Marchbank had 18 disposals and took five marks in his return from a knee injury.

Liam Stocker responded to his axing from the senior side with 19 touches, while Brodie Kemp managed 17.

A BIG win in the context of our season.



Well done, 'Baggers! pic.twitter.com/XVVLoxjfVa — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) July 23, 2022

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Essendon at Fankhauser Reserve, Sunday July 24, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Four goals from out-of-favour utility James Stewart helped get the Bombers over the line for a two-point win against a fast-finishing Southport on Sunday.

Stewart hasn’t taken to an AFL field since round three, but his strong performance up forward, punctuated by 11 marks, will help the 28-year-old as he searches for a contract extension.

After a quiet comeback game last round Michael Hurley is building back to the level and kicked a goal from 11 disposals and six marks.

Nick Bryan dominated the ruck with 44 hitouts plus a handy 14 disposals and five clearances.

Mid-season draft duo Massimo D’Ambrosio and Jye Menzie impressed with 20 and 16 possessions respectively, with Menzie also slotting a goal, while fellow rookie Patrick Voss kicked two goals from 12 disposals.

First round draftees Archie Perkins (11 disposals) and Aaron Francis (10) were quiet, while former Lion Tom Cutler finished with 14 touches - all kicks.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Perth v Peel at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 23, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Darcy Tucker continues to press his case for senior selection after playing a starring role in Peel's 30-point win over Perth.

Tucker, who was dropped after the round 13 win over Hawthorn, gathered 32 disposals and two goals to back up last week's effort (27, one).

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WAFL Showreel, R14: Darcy Tucker highlights Enjoy Darcy Tucker's standout WAFL performance for Peel

Thirteen Fremantle-listed players took to the field in the WAFL, with Ethan Hughes also a key contributor with 22 touches and two majors, while young gun Neil Erasmus had 22 and a goal.

Mitch Crowden notched up 32 touches, while Nathan Wilson had 28, rookie Karl Worner got 22 and Matthew Johnson 20.

Ruckman Lloyd Meek had 32 hitouts and 18 disposals while Nathan O'Driscoll kicked a goal from 17 touches.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Gold Coast at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, Sunday July 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Some out-of-favor Suns took their chance to impress in Gold Coast’s two-point VFL QClash victory over Brisbane on Sunday.

Jack Bowes kicked three goals from 18 disposals, but also did plenty of grunt work with six tackles and six clearances.

Brayden Fiorini also threw himself in at the contest, finishing with eight clearances and seven tackles to go along with 32 disposals.

Mid-season draftee Oskar Faulkhead only managed seven touches but kicked an eye-catching goal bursting out of the centre.

Returning to the VFL after a quiet first three games in the seniors Hewago Paul Oea got busy with 20 touches and a goal, while Alex Davies got the ball 17 times and laid a game-high eight tackles.

Sam Day reacted to being dropped by providing an impressive forward target, taking eight marks and kicking three goals, matched by three majors from Alex Sexton.

Malcolm Rosas jnr had 15 disposals but didn’t trouble the scorers.

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park, Saturday July 23, 6.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS' clash

Jarrod Brander was among the Giants’ best in their 37-point loss to Carlton on Saturday, booting one goal from 18 disposals, also managing four clearances and seven marks.

Will Shaw was handy up forward, kicking two goals from 10 touches, while mid-season signing Wade Derksen had three clearances and ten disposals.

Cameron Fleeton was busy with 18 disposals, while Cooper Hamilton had a game-high eight tackles to go with his 10 touches.

Leek Aleer was solid with 11 disposals, three marks and two tackles.

A strong effort in tough conditions in the VFL. pic.twitter.com/Qh3p3iDB7J — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) July 23, 2022

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Box Hill at Preston City Oval, Sunday July 24, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

The Hawks had little trouble dispatching the Northern Bullants by 56 points, but most of the heavy lifting was done by non AFL-listed players.

It’s almost impossible to keep Tom Phillips quiet and he continued a career of big numbers with 26 disposals and 10 marks, keeping in contention for a senior recall before the season ends.

Jai Serong also grabbed 10 marks to go with a handy 21 touches, but he only put one behind on the scoreboard, while fellow young tall forward Jacob Koschitzke had little impact with 1.3 from nine disposals.

Daniel Howe led senior-listed players for possessions with 29, with rookie Ned Long also getting plenty of it (24 disposals and seven marks).

Veteran defender Kyle Hartigan was quiet with six touches.

FT | BH 115 NB 59



What a win from the boys!! A solid team effort with our backs battling hard all day, while our mids looked dangerous and our forwards put on a show. pic.twitter.com/x9jDnDYWn0 — Box Hill Hawks (@BoxHillHawks) July 24, 2022

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Saturday July 23, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Trying to fight his way back into the senior side, Jake Bowey had 20 disposals and six marks in Casey's 23-point win over Footscray.

Oskar Baker was the leading ball-winner on the ground, gathering 34 disposals as the Demons went 15-0.

Luke Dunstan (20 disposals, 10 tackles and eight clearances) was important, while Kade Chandler was the only multiple goalkicker on the ground, booting four.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R18: Kade Chandler highlights Enjoy Kade Chandler's standout VFL performance for the Demons

Blake Howes had 20 touches, Mitch Brown had 15 disposals and took seven marks, while Bailey Laurie kicked one goal.

Jacob van Rooyen also booted a major, Jayden Hunt gathered 15 touches and Daniel Turner finished with seven.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Central District at Maughan Thiem Kia Oval, Saturday July 23, 8.10pm ACST

Power small forward Orazio Fantasia kicked three goals in Port's 23-point victory over Central District, but was otherwise quiet, gathering just six disposals.

Ruckman Sam Hayes impressed with two goals to go along with 15 touches, eight marks and 27 hitouts, while the similarly-named but much shorter rookie Sam Mayes racked up 29 disposals and eight clearances.

FT | Magpies win at Woodville!



GOALS: Fantasia 3, Hayes, Jackson, Dumont 2, Visentini, Wilson.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/QDKyLs5f8v — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) July 23, 2022

Xavier Duursma (19 disposals) and Trent Dumont (21, two goals) kept themselves in the frame for a senior recall, but veteran small forward Steven Motlop was held scoreless from his nine disposals.

Young utility Jackson Mead was busy with 23 touches and seven tackles, as was teenager Hugh Jackson, slotting two goals from 17 disposals.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Williamstown at Swinburne Centre, Saturday July 23, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Jake Aarts responded to his axing from the senior side with a strong display in Richmond's 55-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.

Aarts, who squandered a late chance against North Melbourne in the AFL last week, had 27 disposals, seven tackles and kicked a goal.

Samson Ryan dominated for the Tigers, finishing with 20 disposals, eight marks, three goals and 29 hitouts.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R18: Samson Ryan highlights Enjoy Samson Ryan's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

Riley Collier-Dawkins (33 disposals and six clearances) and Thomson Dow (29 and eight) were also instrumental in Richmond's win.

Will Martyn finished with 29 touches, Jason Castagna had 18 disposals and a goal and Rhyan Mansell gathered 14 touches.

Maurice Rioli jnr was important with 18 disposals and two goals for the Tigers, while Sydney Stack (18) and Josh Gibcus (11) were also involved.

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Port Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Sunday July 24, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

A 51-point loss to Port Melbourne wasn’t a great day for Sandringham, but there were good takeaways for St Kilda fans.

Injury-ravaged veteran Dan Hannebery made it through another game on his comeback trail and found plenty of the ball along the way, finishing with 26 disposals and an equal game-high eight clearances.

Zak Jones - a man Hannebery played close to 100 AFL games with at Sydney but has only run out with eight times at the Saints - showed determination for a quick recall with 22 disposals, six tackles and six clearances.

FULL TIME | Not the finish we were after.



Sandringham 10.12 71

Port Melbourne 19.9 123



Disposals - Highmore 28, Hannebery 26, Milne 25, Owens 24, Jones 22.



Goals - Lowe (2), Owens (2), Kent (2), Milne, Hipwell, Nowell, Watson.



Stats - https://t.co/XjVwcUS5LW pic.twitter.com/niow29cvjX — Sandringham FC (@sandyzebs) July 24, 2022

Tom Highmore led all comers with 28 touches, while Mitch Owens had 24 to go along with seven clearances and two goals.

Having not played a senior game since round one, Dean Kent gave a reminder he’s still around with two goals from 11 disposals.

Darragh Joyce (21 touches), Jack Bytel (20) and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (14) all stayed involved throughout, while untried talls Matthew Allison and Oscar Adams were quiet.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Frankston at Tramway Oval, Saturday July 23, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

There was a gaggle of senior listed players involved in the Swans’ 44-point win over Frankston, with none more senior than Josh Kennedy.

The former skipper gathered 36 disposals, eight tackles and seven clearances in a display that says he still has it if the AFL side wants it.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R18: Josh Kennedy highlights Enjoy Josh Kennedy's standout VFL performance for the Swans

Braeden Campbell will have the selectors’ attention with two goals from 25 disposals, while Lewis Taylor kicked one goal from 33 touches.

Hayden McLean kicked three goals from 18 disposals, while fellow key forward Logan McDonald may rue some inaccuracy, finishing with 1.3.

Small forward Ben Ronke slotted one from 25 touches and Harry Cunningham picked up 26 disposals.

2021 second round draftee Matt Roberts did plenty in the midfield with 21 possessions and six clearances, aided somewhat by Callum Sinclair’s dominance in the ruck (35 hitouts and 15 disposals).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v West Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday July 23, 5pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

Jackson Nelson was busy during West Coast's 57-point loss to West Perth on Saturday.

Nelson, whose situation at the Eagles is being monitored by clubs, had 27 disposals in the heavy defeat.

Callum Jamieson had 22 disposals and 28 hitouts, while Patrick Naish gathered 22 touches.

Samo Petrevski-Seton (20 disposals) and Greg Clark (20 and nine tackles) were also solid contributors as they push for a recall to the senior side.

The Eagles kicked just four goals, with Hugh Dixon nabbing one of those to go with his 18 disposals, 11 hitouts, seven tackles and six marks.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Footscray v Casey at Victoria University Whitten Oval, Saturday July 23, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Lachie Hunter was busy for Footscray in a 23-point loss to Casey on Saturday.

Hunter, dropped from the Western Bulldogs side after the round 17 loss to Sydney, had 28 disposals and 10 marks.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R18: Lachie Hunter highlights Enjoy Lachie Hunter's standout VFL performance for the Bulldogs

Toby McLean was also important with 23 touches, while Louis Butler had 23 disposals.

Stefan Martin produced an impressive performance in the ruck with 22 disposals, 25 hitouts and a goal, while Jordon Sweet had a game-high 31 hitouts.

Tim O'Brien had 21 touches and nine marks, Zaine Cordy (16 disposals) was busy and Sam Darcy kicked a goal from his 12 disposals and seven marks.

Josh Schache had nine disposals in the Bulldogs' loss.