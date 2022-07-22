Lachie Hunter in action during the R16 clash between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at the Gabba on June 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to a smorgasbord of state-league footy in 2022 with every game of the VFL and WAFL seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Round 18 of the VFL begins on Saturday morning when Josh Kennedy will kick the dew off the grass as Sydney hosts Frankston from 10.05am AEST, followed by Footscray v Casey Demons from 2.05pm AEST, featuring the likes of Lachie Hunter and Jake Bowey. There's a finals-shaping clash between Carlton and GWS at Ikon Park from 6.05pm AEST, too.

>> Scroll down to find the live links of the VFL and WAFL games you want to watch

Sunday's VFL action starts with Northern Bullants v Box Hill Hawks from 12pm AEST, followed shortly afterwards by second-placed Southport taking on Essendon from 12.05pm AEST.

>> Kayo subscribers can now stream AFL games LIVE from the AFL Live Official App on mobile

WAFL fans can catch all the action from a packed round 14 schedule with five games on Saturday, including a double-header at Mineral Resources Park starting with Perth v Peel Thunder from 2.10pm AWST, followed by West Coast v West Perth from 5pm AWST.

Josh Treacy celebrate a goal for Peel Thunder against Subiaco in WAFL round seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2022 VFL and WAFL seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL opportunity.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round 18

Saturday, July 23

Sydney v Frankston, Tramway Oval, 10.05am AEST

Footscray v Casey Demons, VU Whitten Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Richmond v Williamstown, Swinburne Centre, 2.05pm AEST

Carlton v GWS, Ikon Park, 6.05pm AEST

Sunday, July 24

Northern Bullants v Box Hill Hawks, Preston City Oval, 12pm AEST

Southport v Essendon, Fankhauser Reserve, 12.05pm AEST

Sandringham v Port Melbourne, Trevor Barker Beach Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast, Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex, 1.05pm AEST

WAFL fixture, round 14

Saturday, July 23

Subiaco v Claremont, Leederville Oval, 2.10pm AWST

Perth v Peel Thunder, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v South Fremantle, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

Swan Districts v East Perth, Steel Blue Oval, 2.20pm AWST

West Coast v West Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 5pm AWST