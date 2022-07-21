MILESTONE man Callum Ah Chee says there are "no excuses" for Brisbane to not string consistent football together, starting with Saturday night's match against his former club Gold Coast.

The Lions have not put successive wins together since round nine, but a victory over the Suns in Ah Chee's 100th game would rectify that.

Brisbane is expected to regain the services of injured players Dayne Zorko, Daniel Rich, Marcus Adams and Jarrod Berry, along with Oscar McInerney returning from health and safety protocols.

"There's no excuses at all," Ah Chee said.

"The recipe was how we played on the weekend (against Greater Western Sydney), bringing that again.

"We had really good connection throughout the four quarters, and that's what we've got to bring this weekend.

"We're just focusing on the Suns right now, but everyone knows it's a critical part of the season."

Ah Chee has been a regular in Brisbane colours since switching clubs at the end of 2019, now playing more games in the maroon, blue and gold (54) than he did in four years at the Suns (45).

Callum Ah Chee of Gold Coast breaks a tackle against Brisbane in R4, 2016. Picture: Getty Images

He said reaching triple figures was a special moment for both he and his family, with both parents making the trip from Western Australia to the Gabba this weekend.

"To put on the Lions guernsey and play 100 games, I'm sure it makes them proud," he said.

"It gives me a sense of pride going out and playing for my family and my community back home.

"Hopefully it shows young Indigenous kids have a chance and can make it to the top level.

"Playing 100 games is something I'll remember for the rest of my life."