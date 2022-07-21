IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- There's 'so much on the line' for Richmond and Fremantle tonight
- Dockers in the hunt for Melbourne premiership duo
- Why Saints should have waited to re-sign Brett Ratten
In today's episode
0:00 – A high stakes Friday night match-up
4:20 – Reflecting on Richmond’s highs and lows of 2017
7:39 – A couple of key Dockers with their minds on the job
9:18 – Fremantle’s bold attempt to snatch two premiership Demons
11:11 – Brett Ratten gives the Saints another last chance
15:47 – The Saints should have waited until season’s end to re-sign Ratten
16:58 – The biggest team selection news
18:55 – Nat’s advice to Charlie Cameron