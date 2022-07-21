BRISBANE will be boosted by the return of five key players for Saturday night's QClash against Gold Coast at the Gabba, but young rebounder Keidean Coleman will miss due to injury.

St Kilda, meanwhile, has axed midfielder Zak Jones among at least three changes for its must-win clash against West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday, recalling Hunter Clark.

Fremantle will be without tall forward Rory Lobb for Friday night's crunch game against Richmond at Marvel Stadium, with the Dockers' leading goalkicker to remain in Perth due to a shoulder injury.

Carlton has been hit with injury to midfielder George Hewett, who reported back soreness on Thursday and will miss Sunday's clash against Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

George Hewett in action for Carlton against Fremantle in round 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions regain captain Dayne Zorko, as well as defenders Daniel Rich and Marcus Adams, wingman Jarrod Berry and ruckman Oscar McInerney against the Suns, who have made four unforced changes of their own.

Young midfielder/forward Elijah Hollands will debut, with Brayden Fiorini, Jack Bowes and Sam Day among those omitted.

While Lobb's absence is a blow, the Dockers regain key defender Alex Pearce and will be able to shift key defender Griffin Logue forward. Travis Colyer has been omitted to make way for Liam Henry.

Richmond has made one change, recalling Ivan Soldo for defender Josh Gibcus.

Hawthorn premiership forward Jack Gunston returns on Saturday after missing the past fortnight following the passing of his father, Ray.

Jack Gunston in action during the R7 clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on April 30, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Hawks will be without exciting defender Changkuoth Jiath, who has a knee injury, with the Kangaroos unchanged following their breakthrough win against the Tigers in round 18.

Sydney and Adelaide have also named unchanged line-ups for their clash at the SCG on Saturday.

Port Adelaide has elevated unused substitute Jase Burgoyne for Saturday's must-win game against Geelong at Adelaide Oval, omitting defender Riley Bonner and young midfielder Jackson Mead against the unchanged Cats.

The Western Bulldogs will be boosted by the return of star forward Aaron Naughton for the Grand Final rematch against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, with ruckman Jordon Sweet omitted.

Aaron Naughton controls the ball during the round 17 match between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at the SCG on July 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons regain star midfielder Clayton Oliver after one match sidelined with a thumb injury and have dropped Adam Tomlinson.

Greater Western Sydney has opted to rest young midfielder Tom Green and key forward Jesse Hogan for its clash against Carlton, with star midfielder Josh Kelly (concussion) one of five omissions.

Hewett's absence is a blow for the Blues, who regain Mitch McGovern in defence and have named midfield inclusion Lochie O'Brien in the starting 18 on the wing.

Collingwood and Essendon have not declared any omissions for their Sunday clash at the MCG, with senior Magpie Taylor Adams and young Essendon defender Massimo D'Ambrosio among the inclusions.

West Coast has named young ruckman Callum Jamieson on the extended bench against St Kilda after he suffered an adductor injury, with defender Josh Rotham shaping as a back-up option for Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium.

As well as cutting Jones, the Saints have omitted draftee Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and will be without injured ruckman Paddy Ryder.

Midfielder Seb Ross and youngster Marcus Windhager return after stints in health and safety protocols.

Friday, July 22

Richmond v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: I.Soldo

Out: J.Gibcus (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced J.Gibcus in the fourth quarter)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, L.Henry

Out: R.Lobb (shoulder), T.Colyer (omitted), E.Hughes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: E.Hughes (unused)

Saturday, July 23

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (replaced N.Larkey in the fourth quarter)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston

Out: J.Koschitzke (Medi-Sub), C.Jiath (knee)

Last week's sub: J.Koschitzke (unused)

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: None

Out: H.Cunningham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Cunningham (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: J.Rowe (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Rowe (unused)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.McEntee

Out: J.Mead (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Burgoyne (unused)

GEELONG

In: None

Out: S.Menegola (concussion)

Last week's sub: J.Bews (replaced S.Menegola in the second quarter)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Adams, D.Zorko, D.Rich, J.Berry, O.McInerney

Out: J.Payne (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), N.Cockatoo (omitted), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Coleman (hamstring), T.Fullarton (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Fullarton (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Sharp, E.Hollands, D.Macpherson

Out: J.Bowes (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), S.Day (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Naughton

Out: L.Cleary (Medi-Sub), J.Sweet (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Cleary (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty, C.Oliver

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: L.Dunstan (unused)

Sunday, July 24

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, L.O'Brien, W.Setterfield, L.Fogarty, P.Dow

Out: G.Hewett (back), W.Hayes (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy, B.Preuss, K.Briggs, J.Brander, L.Aleer, J.Stein, C.Fleeton, Z.Sproule

Out: M.Flynn (omitted), J.Kelly (concussion), C.Idun (foot), T.Green (managed), J.Hogan (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Adams, I.Quaynor, T.Brown

Out: None

Last week's sub: O.Henry (unused)

ESSENDON

In: M.D'Ambrosio, A.Waterman, J.Stewart

Out: None

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham, G.Clark, C.West

Out: None

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced C.Jamieson in the fourth quarter)

ST KILDA

In: J.Lienert, S.Ross, M.Windhager, H.Clark, L.Connolly, T.Campbell

Out: P.Ryder (calf), N.Wanganeen-Milera (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced P.Ryder in the third quarter)