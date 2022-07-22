ST KILDA coach Brett Ratten promised changes and he's dropped three players for Sunday's trip to Perth to face West Coast.

Greater Western Sydney has also swung the axe, going tall for its game against Carlton, while Collingwood welcomes back Taylor Adams (concussion) and Isaac Quaynor (health and safety protocols) for its contest against Essendon as the Sunday teams were finalised.

Following last Friday night's poor loss to the Western Bulldogs, the Saints have dropped Zak Jones, Tom Highmore and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, making way for four new faces including Hunter Clark and Seb Ross.

Seb Ross runs with the ball during St Kilda's clash against Carlton in round 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Eagles have recalled Josh Rotham.

Giants coach Mark McVeigh has brought in ruck duo Braydon Preuss and Kieren Briggs to face Carlton, as well as recalling tall forward Zach Sproule.

Tom Green and Jesse Hogan have both been managed, although McVeigh today said the former's form was the reason for his exclusion.

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Brisbane in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues have welcomed back Mitch McGovern for his first game since injuring his hamstring in round two against the Bulldogs, while Will Setterfield and Lochie O'Brien are the other inclusions.

In front of what is expected to be a big MCG crowd, the Magpies have bolstered their team with Adams and Quaynor to face an unchanged Essendon, which hammered Gold Coast last Sunday.

Also, Melbourne made a change to its team to face the Western Bulldogs, with Sam Weideman replacing Ben Brown (knee) in the 22.

Friday, July 22

Richmond v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: I.Soldo

Out: J.Gibcus (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced J.Gibcus in the fourth quarter)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, L.Henry

Out: R.Lobb (shoulder), T.Colyer (omitted), E.Hughes (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: E.Hughes (unused)

Saturday, July 23

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: None

Out: C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (replaced N.Larkey in the fourth quarter)

HAWTHORN

In: J.Gunston

Out: J.Koschitzke (Medi-Sub), C.Jiath (knee)

Last week's sub: J.Koschitzke (unused)

Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: None

Out: H.Cunningham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: H.Cunningham (unused)

ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: J.Rowe (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: J.Rowe (unused)

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.McEntee

Out: J.Mead (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Burgoyne (unused)

GEELONG

In: None

Out: S.Menegola (concussion)

Last week's sub: J.Bews (replaced S.Menegola in the second quarter)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: M.Adams, D.Zorko, D.Rich, J.Berry, O.McInerney

Out: J.Payne (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), N.Cockatoo (omitted), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Coleman (hamstring), T.Fullarton (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: T.Fullarton (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, J.Sharp, E.Hollands, D.Macpherson

Out: J.Bowes (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), S.Day (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Naughton

Out: L.Cleary (Medi-Sub), J.Sweet (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Cleary (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: H.Petty, C.Oliver, S.Weideman

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (Medi-Sub), B.Brown (knee)

Last week's sub: L.Dunstan (unused)

Sunday, July 24

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: W.Setterfield, M.McGovern, L.O'Brien

Out: L.Stocker (omitted), J.Newnes (omitted), W.Hayes (suspension), G.Hewett (back)

Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: A.Kennedy, B.Preuss, K.Briggs, Z.Sproule

Out: M.Flynn (omitted), J.Kelly (concussion), C.Idun (foot), T.Green (managed), J.Hogan (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)

Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Adams, I.Quaynor

Out: T.Ruscoe (omitted), J.Carmichael (omitted), O.Henry (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: O.Henry (unused)

ESSENDON

In: None

Out: B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Rotham

Out: C.Jamieson (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced C.Jamieson in the fourth quarter)

ST KILDA

In: J.Lienert, S.Ross, M.Windhager, H.Clark

Out: T.Highmore (omitted), N.Wanganeen-Milera (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted), B.Long (omitted), P.Ryder (calf)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced P.Ryder in the third quarter)