ST KILDA coach Brett Ratten promised changes and he's dropped three players for Sunday's trip to Perth to face West Coast.
Greater Western Sydney has also swung the axe, going tall for its game against Carlton, while Collingwood welcomes back Taylor Adams (concussion) and Isaac Quaynor (health and safety protocols) for its contest against Essendon as the Sunday teams were finalised.
Following last Friday night's poor loss to the Western Bulldogs, the Saints have dropped Zak Jones, Tom Highmore and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, making way for four new faces including Hunter Clark and Seb Ross.
The Eagles have recalled Josh Rotham.
Giants coach Mark McVeigh has brought in ruck duo Braydon Preuss and Kieren Briggs to face Carlton, as well as recalling tall forward Zach Sproule.
Tom Green and Jesse Hogan have both been managed, although McVeigh today said the former's form was the reason for his exclusion.
The Blues have welcomed back Mitch McGovern for his first game since injuring his hamstring in round two against the Bulldogs, while Will Setterfield and Lochie O'Brien are the other inclusions.
In front of what is expected to be a big MCG crowd, the Magpies have bolstered their team with Adams and Quaynor to face an unchanged Essendon, which hammered Gold Coast last Sunday.
Also, Melbourne made a change to its team to face the Western Bulldogs, with Sam Weideman replacing Ben Brown (knee) in the 22.
Friday, July 22
Richmond v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: I.Soldo
Out: J.Gibcus (omitted), J.Aarts (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Aarts (replaced J.Gibcus in the fourth quarter)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce, L.Henry
Out: R.Lobb (shoulder), T.Colyer (omitted), E.Hughes (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: E.Hughes (unused)
Saturday, July 23
North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: C.Lazzaro (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (replaced N.Larkey in the fourth quarter)
HAWTHORN
In: J.Gunston
Out: J.Koschitzke (Medi-Sub), C.Jiath (knee)
Last week's sub: J.Koschitzke (unused)
Sydney v Adelaide at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: None
Out: H.Cunningham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: H.Cunningham (unused)
ADELAIDE
In: None
Out: J.Rowe (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: J.Rowe (unused)
Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.McEntee
Out: J.Mead (omitted), R.Bonner (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Burgoyne (unused)
GEELONG
In: None
Out: S.Menegola (concussion)
Last week's sub: J.Bews (replaced S.Menegola in the second quarter)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: M.Adams, D.Zorko, D.Rich, J.Berry, O.McInerney
Out: J.Payne (omitted), D.Fort (omitted), N.Cockatoo (omitted), H.Sharp (omitted), K.Coleman (hamstring), T.Fullarton (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: T.Fullarton (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, J.Sharp, E.Hollands, D.Macpherson
Out: J.Bowes (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), H.Oea (omitted), S.Day (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted)
Last week's sub: R.Atkins (unused)
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Naughton
Out: L.Cleary (Medi-Sub), J.Sweet (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Cleary (unused)
MELBOURNE
In: H.Petty, C.Oliver, S.Weideman
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.Bedford (omitted), L.Dunstan (Medi-Sub), B.Brown (knee)
Last week's sub: L.Dunstan (unused)
Sunday, July 24
Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
CARLTON
In: W.Setterfield, M.McGovern, L.O'Brien
Out: L.Stocker (omitted), J.Newnes (omitted), W.Hayes (suspension), G.Hewett (back)
Last week's sub: J.Honey (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: A.Kennedy, B.Preuss, K.Briggs, Z.Sproule
Out: M.Flynn (omitted), J.Kelly (concussion), C.Idun (foot), T.Green (managed), J.Hogan (managed)
Last week's sub: C.Brown (unused)
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Adams, I.Quaynor
Out: T.Ruscoe (omitted), J.Carmichael (omitted), O.Henry (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: O.Henry (unused)
ESSENDON
In: None
Out: B.Ham (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Rotham
Out: C.Jamieson (omitted), S.Petrevski-Seton (Medi-Sub)
Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (replaced C.Jamieson in the fourth quarter)
ST KILDA
In: J.Lienert, S.Ross, M.Windhager, H.Clark
Out: T.Highmore (omitted), N.Wanganeen-Milera (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted), B.Long (omitted), P.Ryder (calf)
Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced P.Ryder in the third quarter)