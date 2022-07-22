Mitch McGovern looks on at Carlton training at Ikon Park on July 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON coach Michael Voss is confident he won't need to manage the minutes of Mitch McGovern as the swingman prepares to play his first AFL match since round two.

McGovern made an impressive switch to defence earlier this season, but the experiment lasted just two rounds before he was struck down by a hamstring injury.

Another hamstring setback at training forced the 27-year-old to have surgery, but McGovern will return in Sunday's clash with Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium after making it through last week's VFL hitout unscathed.

Mitch McGovern puts the Blues back in front!



Watch the #VFL: https://t.co/dBCbjKhgzz pic.twitter.com/qJzIt0Xw31 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 16, 2022

McGovern's AFL return is a massive boost to the injury-hit Blues, who are still missing Caleb Marchbank, Oscar McDonald and Zac Williams from their defensive stocks.

"It's been a long time. We've missed him," Voss said.

"He was a pretty important member to our team earlier this season.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"It was a bit unfortunate he had that setback. From a personnel point of view we've lost a few along the way, but to get him back is a real bonus for us at this time of the year."

Voss feels McGovern's strong body of work at training, combined with last week's VFL hitout, means his minutes won't need to be managed against the Giants.

"That's what the purpose of last week was, the VFL gave us a chance to manage anything that we needed to," Voss said.

Mitch McGovern and Sam Docherty celebrate Carlton's round one win over Richmond at the MCG on March 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He got through so well. He's had a great block of training now.

"We've been able to get a quality five, six weeks under his belt. He's got plenty of load."

Voss said the timing of McGovern's return would give the swingman enough time to build a solid connection with the defensive group before finals.

"The continuity is really important," Voss said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 19 Roy has to trade George Hewett and Josh Kelly this week as he tries to secure a spot in the top eight.

"It's one thing to integrate people back into the team, but when they've been missing for a long time those relationships and that connection … they build with other defenders is really important.

"We've got some pretty important games, so it's timely that he returns."

The seventh-placed Blues (11-6) can push their way back into the top four with a strong finish to the season.

After taking on GWS and Adelaide, the Blues face off against fellow top-four contenders Brisbane, Melbourne and Collingwood.