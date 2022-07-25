Interim Kangaroos coach Leigh Adams looks on during the round 19 match between North Melbourne and Hawthorn at Blundstone Arena on July 23, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR North Melbourne players and caretaker coach Leigh Adams have tested positive to COVID-19.

The team played in Tasmania on Sunday afternoon, and the affected quintet tested positive on RATs upon their return to Melbourne later that night.

At this stage, North Melbourne expect Adams to coach against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, as he will be released from isolation the day prior, and the players affected will be tested later in the week as to whether they will be fit to play.

All players and staff who travelled to Tasmania stayed away from the club on Monday, with training to resume on Tuesday.

The AFLW side also travelled to Tasmania for a community camp, but their schedule was unaffected as they do not train on Mondays.