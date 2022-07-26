Coach Simon Goodwin and Angus Brayshaw after Melbourne's win over Brisbane in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE free agent Angus Brayshaw is loving life in defence and says his future role at the Demons will play a big part in his decision to re-sign or not.

Brayshaw made a name for himself as a gun inside midfielder early in his career, but he was forced to play a more sacrificial wing role during the club's charge to the premiership last year.

This season Brayshaw has thrived off half-back, and it's a position where he’s keen to stay.

The 26-year-old becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season and he's still yet to make a final decision on his future.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out this is the most important decision I've got to make and it's one I'm not taking lightly at all," Brayshaw said.

"I've got a heap of due diligence to do to feel comfortable about the decision I make. I obviously haven't made it yet.

"I understand time is running out on the clock and people are speculating, but I'm not making the decision for any of them.

"The decision is going to be what's best for me and I'll make it when I'm ready."

If the Demons want to retain Brayshaw then guaranteeing him a spot in defence will no doubt play a crucial role.

"I've heard all sorts of different theories about where I play my best footy," he said.

"They're all interesting, but I'm really loving playing on the half back flank this year. I've absolutely loved being part of that group and playing there.

"It absolutely comes into calculations, that's undeniable, so that's something we're talking about behind the scenes and thinking about."

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin is confident Brayshaw will be ready to tackle any role that's required of him.

"Angus has been really clear that he’ll do whatever he needs to do for what the Melbourne footy club needs," Goodwin said.

"He’s been really strong in that space, he’s executed every role we’ve given him.

"He’s been put at half-back this year and actually thrived in that space.

"I’m sure wherever we play Angus in the years moving forward, he’s going to be a very fine player for Melbourne."

Goodwin was asked tongue in cheek whether he will keep Luke Jackson by his side at all times during the club's trip to Perth for Friday night's blockbuster against Fremantle.

The Dockers are attempting to lure Perth-born Jackson their way on a lucrative deal, and the out-of-contract ruckman could use the trip back home to further investigate what a move to Fremantle would entail

"We’re giving Luke as much time in terms of making his decision," Goodwin said.