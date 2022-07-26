THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Jack Billings, Dustin Martin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Knee 1 week Matt Crouch Quad Test Shane McAdam Corked thigh Test Andrew McPherson Knee Season Paul Seedsman Concussion Season Rory Sloane Knee Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam is on light duties after a "significant cork", but he will train on Friday and the Crows expect him to be available. Josh Rachele comes off the injury list after completing his rehab from a hip injury. Crouch is experiencing quad tightness and will do some training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Berry Shoulder Season Keidean Coleman Hamstring Test Carter Michael Shoulder Season Daniel Rich Concussion TBC Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Coleman just needs to get through main training on Thursday to be available against Richmond. Michael and Berry both suffered injuries in the VFL at the weekend and had surgery on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Boyd Foot 4-8 weeks Jack Carroll Soreness Test David Cuningham Knee TBC Ed Curnow Hamstring 2-4 weeks Will Hayes Suspended Round 21 George Hewett Back 1 week Jack Martin Calf Test Oscar McDonald Back Season Matt Owies Calf Test Luke Parks Foot Season Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Calf 3-4 weeks Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will again be without Hewett, who is deemed a 'week-by-week' proposition as things stand. But Carroll, Martin and Owies could all return at some level this weekend. Caleb Marchbank (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Harvey Harrison Hamstring Test Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Season Jack Madgen Thumb Test Brayden Maynard Shoulder TBC Reef McInnes Shoulder Season Tom Wilson Back Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Brodie Grundy is set to return from a PCL injury in the VFL this weekend after missing the past three months due to the knee injury he suffered on Anzac Day. Jordan De Goey is expected to return to the senior side after overcoming the quad injury that has forced him to sit out the past three weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Calf Test Nik Cox Ankle Season Darcy Parish Calf 1-2 weeks Mason Redman Internal bruising TBC Devon Smith Knee Indefinite Tex Wanganeen Foot Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Important defender Redman was substituted in the Bombers' loss to Collingwood due to internal bruising, although a timeframe for his recovery is yet to be confirmed. Ben Hobbs again dealt with a sore shoulder, but played out the game against the Magpies. In good news for Essendon, Archie Perkins, Aaron Francis and Tom Cutler all returned via the VFL on the weekend, while Baldwin is almost back as well. Coach Ben Rutten said last week that talented youngster Nik Cox would not be seen again this season. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jye Amiss Kidney Inactive Connor Blakely Hand Test Nat Fyfe Hamstring TBA Joel Hamling Oblique Test Sebit Kuek Calf Test Rory Lobb Chest Test Sam Switkowski Back TBA Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe escaped serious damage, but the Dockers haven't yet put a timeframe on his return. A round 23 return appears the most likely scenario right now. Lobb appears likely to return from a chest injury that has sidelined him for one week. He completed light kicking and marking drills on Monday and appeared in no discomfort. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Concussion Test Francis Evans Knee Test Shaun Higgins Knee TBC Flynn Kroeger Knee Season Sam Menegola Concussion Test Rhys Stanley Knee 2-4 weeks Cooper Whyte Groin TBC Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Stanley has been ruled out for at least the next fortnight after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide on Saturday. The ruckman has escaped major damage but suffered cartilage damage and bone bruising. Menegola is progressing through the AFL’s concussion protocols and could be available for Saturday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs. Higgins is still recovering from knee surgery, while Evans is a chance to be available for selection after an injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Connor Budarick Knee Season Joel Jeffrey Knee Season Ben King Knee Season Wil Powell Ankle Season Bodhi Uwland Back Indefinite Lachie Weller Knee Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Bad news, but not surprising, for Ballard, with confirmation of damage to the medical collateral ligament in his right knee. Following surgery to his ankle, Powell is hopeful of being out of his moonboot in two weeks and back walking around unassisted. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ryan Angwin Leg 4 weeks Jack Buckley Knee 2-3 weeks Finn Callaghan Foot TBC Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Hamstring Season Matt de Boer Concussion TBC Josh Fahey Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Cancer treatment Indefinite Connor Idun Foot 3-5 weeks Josh Kelly Concussion Test Harry Perryman Ribs Test Conor Stone Hamstring 2-3 weeks Lachie Whitfield Hip Test Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

After suffering his injury in round 13 against North Melbourne, Perryman will be tested this week with an eye to playing at the weekend. Kelly and de Boer will continue to go through concussion protocols to assess their availability. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachlan Bramble Back Season Tyler Brockman Shoulder Season Connor Downie Hamstring Test Sam Frost Knee Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Test Seamus Mitchell Ankle Season Liam Shiels Concussion TBC Chad Wingard Hamstring Season James Worpel Shoulder Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jiath was ruled out of the trip to Hobart late last week after reporting knee soreness and will be a test to determine his availability this Saturday. Shiels suffered a concussion in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. The Hawks have already ruled out Wingard and Worpel for the rest of the season, plus senior regulars Frost and Bramble. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee 1 week Jake Lever Shoulder Test Tom McDonald Ankle 6-7 weeks Fraser Rosman Hamstring 4-6 weeks Deakyn Smith Jaw 1 week Joel Smith Ankle Test Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Lever for Friday night's blockbuster against the Dockers, but Brown is another week away. In more good news, youngster Blake Howes (foot) and defender Daniel Turner (face) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Shoulder Season Charlie Comben Leg Test Ben Cunnington Testicular cancer Test Kyron Hayden Groin Test Nick Larkey Heel Test Flynn Perez Suspension Round 21 Will Phillips Illness Season Jared Polec Foot Season Tristan Xerri Shoulder Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Bombers. Cunnington is a chance to return from a long-term absence through the VFL, while Comben and Hayden should also play reserves footy this weekend. Four players, in addition to interim coach Leigh Adams, are in the AFL's health and safety protocols. They will exit on Sunday, but will have to be passed fit to play after developing COVID-19 symptoms. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dan Houston Concussion 1 week Lachie Jones Hamstring Assess Scott Lycett Shoulder TBC Jake Pasini Knee Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones is aiming to train fully on Thursday and push his case for selection after three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Houston will resume light training later this week after entering the 12-day concussion protocols. Lycett is continuing a course of antibiotics to treat the infection in his injured shoulder. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER Mate Colina H&S Protocols Test Tom Lynch Hamstring Test Dustin Martin Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Ross Knee Test Samson Ryan Concussion 1 week Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

There's been a few list changes at Tigerland, with Kane Lambert retiring and Matt Parker returning to Western Australia. Lynch is highly likely to return this week, while Ryan suffered a delayed concussion after his VFL match. Josh Gibcus (shoulder) wasn't declared fit in time for Friday night's draw with Fremantle, but had recovered sufficiently by Saturday afternoon to play VFL. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Billings Back TBC Nick Coffield ACL Season Jade Gresham Knee TBC Jack Hayes Knee Season Max Heath Concussion 1 week Dougal Howard Knee 1 week Daniel McKenzie Calf 2-3 weeks Paddy Ryder Calf 4-5 weeks Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Howard is set to miss another game after injuring his knee against Carlton in round 16. Billings was substituted out of the game in the opening minutes with back spasms. Gresham ended the game on the bench after a knock to his knee. Both are awaiting further medical advice to determine their availability this weekend. Ryder isn’t expected to play again this year unless St Kilda qualifies for September. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Peter Ladhams Thumb 1 week Sam Naismith Knee Season Colin O'Riordan Hip TBC Marc Sheather Ankle TBC Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Not much change for the Swans, with Ladhams ramping up his running after surgery to his thumb and hoping to be available in a week or so depending on its improvement. O'Riordan is battling to make progress from his hip problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Foot Inactive Campbell Chesser Ankle Inactive Tom Cole Ankle Inactive Luke Edwards Groin Inactive Tom Joyce Ankle Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs Season Nic Naitanui Knee Test Jack Petruccelle Hamstring Test Dom Sheed Shins Season Elliot Yeo Hamstring Test Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

There is optimism Naitanui will return from knee soreness this week after two matches on the sidelines. Yeo is also expected to return after being held back last week. Petruccelle and Yeo completed a solid training session on the weekend and need to pull up well and complete a week of training to be available. Tim Kelly looked to still be nursing a corked quad in round 19 but was declared fit. Chesser is making strong progress with his running after spending his debut season in the rehab group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hayden Crozier Ankle 1-2 weeks Caleb Daniel Knee Test Taylor Duryea Knee Test Charlie Parker Hamstring 2-3 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion Test Adam Treloar Calf Test Mitch Wallis Foot Season Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Daniel, Duryea and Treloar all face tests ahead Saturday's clash with the Cats. Daniel and Duyrea have been battling knee issues and Treloar left the field in the fourth quarter against the Demons with calf tightness. Scott also faces a test with his concussion.- Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list