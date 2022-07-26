THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Jack Billings, Dustin Martin and more.

Check out your club's injury updates after round 19.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Knee  1 week
 Matt Crouch  Quad  Test
 Shane McAdam  Corked thigh  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Knee  Season
 Paul Seedsman  Concussion  Season
 Rory Sloane  Knee  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

McAdam is on light duties after a "significant cork", but he will train on Friday and the Crows expect him to be available. Josh Rachele comes off the injury list after completing his rehab from a hip injury. Crouch is experiencing quad tightness and will do some training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook 

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Berry  Shoulder  Season
 Keidean Coleman  Hamstring  Test
 Carter Michael  Shoulder  Season
 Daniel Rich  Concussion  TBC
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Coleman just needs to get through main training on Thursday to be available against Richmond. Michael and Berry both suffered injuries in the VFL at the weekend and had surgery on Tuesday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jordan Boyd  Foot  4-8 weeks
 Jack Carroll  Soreness  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  TBC
 Ed Curnow  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Will Hayes  Suspended  Round 21
 George Hewett  Back  1 week
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Matt Owies  Calf  Test
 Luke Parks  Foot  Season
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams  Calf  3-4 weeks
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Blues will again be without Hewett, who is deemed a 'week-by-week' proposition as things stand. But Carroll, Martin and Owies could all return at some level this weekend. Caleb Marchbank (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Harvey Harrison  Hamstring  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Season
 Jack Madgen  Thumb  Test
 Brayden Maynard  Shoulder  TBC
 Reef McInnes  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Wilson  Back  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Brodie Grundy is set to return from a PCL injury in the VFL this weekend after missing the past three months due to the knee injury he suffered on Anzac Day. Jordan De Goey is expected to return to the senior side after overcoming the quad injury that has forced him to sit out the past three weeks. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Calf  Test
 Nik Cox  Ankle  Season
 Darcy Parish  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Mason Redman  Internal bruising  TBC
 Devon Smith  Knee  Indefinite
 Tex Wanganeen  Foot  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Important defender Redman was substituted in the Bombers' loss to Collingwood due to internal bruising, although a timeframe for his recovery is yet to be confirmed. Ben Hobbs again dealt with a sore shoulder, but played out the game against the Magpies. In good news for Essendon, Archie Perkins, Aaron Francis and Tom Cutler all returned via the VFL on the weekend, while Baldwin is almost back as well. Coach Ben Rutten said last week that talented youngster Nik Cox would not be seen again this season. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jye Amiss  Kidney  Inactive
 Connor Blakely  Hand  Test
 Nat Fyfe  Hamstring  TBA
 Joel Hamling  Oblique  Test
 Sebit Kuek  Calf  Test
 Rory Lobb  Chest  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Back  TBA
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Fyfe escaped serious damage, but the Dockers haven't yet put a timeframe on his return. A round 23 return appears the most likely scenario right now. Lobb appears likely to return from a chest injury that has sidelined him for one week. He completed light kicking and marking drills on Monday and appeared in no discomfort. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Toby Conway  Concussion  Test
 Francis Evans  Knee  Test
 Shaun Higgins  Knee  TBC
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Season
 Sam Menegola  Concussion  Test
 Rhys Stanley  Knee  2-4 weeks
 Cooper Whyte  Groin  TBC
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Stanley has been ruled out for at least the next fortnight after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide on Saturday. The ruckman has escaped major damage but suffered cartilage damage and bone bruising. Menegola is progressing through the AFL’s concussion protocols and could be available for Saturday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs. Higgins is still recovering from knee surgery, while Evans is a chance to be available for selection after an injury in the VFL. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Ballard  Knee  Season
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Joel Jeffrey  Knee  Season
 Ben King  Knee  Season
 Wil Powell  Ankle  Season
 Bodhi Uwland  Back  Indefinite
 Lachie Weller  Knee  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Bad news, but not surprising, for Ballard, with confirmation of damage to the medical collateral ligament in his right knee. Following surgery to his ankle, Powell is hopeful of being out of his moonboot in two weeks and back walking around unassisted.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ryan Angwin  Leg  4 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Finn Callaghan  Foot  TBC
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Hamstring   Season
 Matt de Boer  Concussion  TBC
 Josh Fahey  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Cancer treatment  Indefinite
 Connor Idun  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Josh Kelly  Concussion  Test
 Harry Perryman  Ribs  Test
 Conor Stone  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Whitfield  Hip  Test
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

After suffering his injury in round 13 against North Melbourne, Perryman will be tested this week with an eye to playing at the weekend. Kelly and de Boer will continue to go through concussion protocols to assess their availability. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachlan Bramble  Back  Season
 Tyler Brockman  Shoulder  Season
 Connor Downie  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Frost  Knee  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Test
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Season
 Liam Shiels  Concussion  TBC
 Chad Wingard  Hamstring  Season
 James Worpel  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jiath was ruled out of the trip to Hobart late last week after reporting knee soreness and will be a test to determine his availability this Saturday. Shiels suffered a concussion in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. The Hawks have already ruled out Wingard and Worpel for the rest of the season, plus senior regulars Frost and Bramble. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Brown  Knee  1 week
 Jake Lever  Shoulder  Test
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Fraser Rosman  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Deakyn Smith  Jaw  1 week
 Joel Smith  Ankle  Test
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Demons will regain Lever for Friday night's blockbuster against the Dockers, but Brown is another week away. In more good news, youngster Blake Howes (foot) and defender Daniel Turner (face) returned through the VFL last weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Miller Bergman  Shoulder  Season
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Test
 Ben Cunnington    Testicular cancer  Test
 Kyron Hayden  Groin   Test
 Nick Larkey  Heel  Test
 Flynn Perez  Suspension  Round 21
 Will Phillips  Illness  Season
 Jared Polec  Foot  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shoulder  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Bombers. Cunnington is a chance to return from a long-term absence through the VFL, while Comben and Hayden should also play reserves footy this weekend. Four players, in addition to interim coach Leigh Adams, are in the AFL's health and safety protocols. They will exit on Sunday, but will have to be passed fit to play after developing COVID-19 symptoms. Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dan Houston  Concussion  1 week
 Lachie Jones  Hamstring  Assess
 Scott Lycett  Shoulder  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Knee  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Jones is aiming to train fully on Thursday and push his case for selection after three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Houston will resume light training later this week after entering the 12-day concussion protocols. Lycett is continuing a course of antibiotics to treat the infection in his injured shoulder. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER     
 Mate Colina  H&S Protocols  Test
 Tom Lynch  Hamstring  Test
 Dustin Martin  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jack Ross  Knee  Test
 Samson Ryan  Concussion  1 week
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

There's been a few list changes at Tigerland, with Kane Lambert retiring and Matt Parker returning to Western Australia. Lynch is highly likely to return this week, while Ryan suffered a delayed concussion after his VFL match. Josh Gibcus (shoulder) wasn't declared fit in time for Friday night's draw with Fremantle, but had recovered sufficiently by Saturday afternoon to play VFL.  – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Billings  Back  TBC
 Nick Coffield  ACL  Season
 Jade Gresham  Knee  TBC
 Jack Hayes  Knee  Season
 Max Heath  Concussion  1 week
 Dougal Howard  Knee  1 week
 Daniel McKenzie  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Paddy Ryder  Calf  4-5 weeks
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Howard is set to miss another game after injuring his knee against Carlton in round 16. Billings was substituted out of the game in the opening minutes with back spasms. Gresham ended the game on the bench after a knock to his knee. Both are awaiting further medical advice to determine their availability this weekend. Ryder isn’t expected to play again this year unless St Kilda qualifies for September. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Peter Ladhams  Thumb  1 week
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Season
 Colin O'Riordan  Hip  TBC
 Marc Sheather  Ankle  TBC
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Not much change for the Swans, with Ladhams ramping up his running after surgery to his thumb and hoping to be available in a week or so depending on its improvement. O'Riordan is battling to make progress from his hip problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Foot  Inactive
 Campbell Chesser  Ankle  Inactive
 Tom Cole  Ankle  Inactive
 Luke Edwards  Groin  Inactive
 Tom Joyce  Ankle  Season
 Jeremy McGovern  Ribs  Season
 Nic Naitanui  Knee  Test
 Jack Petruccelle   Hamstring  Test
 Dom Sheed  Shins  Season
 Elliot Yeo  Hamstring  Test
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

There is optimism Naitanui will return from knee soreness this week after two matches on the sidelines. Yeo is also expected to return after being held back last week. Petruccelle and Yeo completed a solid training session on the weekend and need to pull up well and complete a week of training to be available. Tim Kelly looked to still be nursing a corked quad in round 19 but was declared fit. Chesser is making strong progress with his running after spending his debut season in the rehab group. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hayden Crozier  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Caleb Daniel  Knee  Test
 Taylor Duryea  Knee  Test
 Charlie Parker  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Anthony Scott  Concussion  Test
 Adam Treloar  Calf  Test
 Mitch Wallis  Foot  Season
Updated: July 26, 2022

Early prognosis

Daniel, Duryea and Treloar all face tests ahead Saturday's clash with the Cats. Daniel and Duyrea have been battling knee issues and Treloar left the field in the fourth quarter against the Demons with calf tightness. Scott also faces a test with his concussion.- Callum Twomey

