THE LATEST on Nat Fyfe, Jack Billings, Dustin Martin and more.
Check out your club's injury updates after round 19.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Knee
|1 week
|Matt Crouch
|Quad
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Knee
|Season
|Paul Seedsman
|Concussion
|Season
|Rory Sloane
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
McAdam is on light duties after a "significant cork", but he will train on Friday and the Crows expect him to be available. Josh Rachele comes off the injury list after completing his rehab from a hip injury. Crouch is experiencing quad tightness and will do some training on Wednesday. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Berry
|Shoulder
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Carter Michael
|Shoulder
|Season
|Daniel Rich
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Coleman just needs to get through main training on Thursday to be available against Richmond. Michael and Berry both suffered injuries in the VFL at the weekend and had surgery on Tuesday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Boyd
|Foot
|4-8 weeks
|Jack Carroll
|Soreness
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|TBC
|Ed Curnow
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Will Hayes
|Suspended
|Round 21
|George Hewett
|Back
|1 week
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Matt Owies
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Parks
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Blues will again be without Hewett, who is deemed a 'week-by-week' proposition as things stand. But Carroll, Martin and Owies could all return at some level this weekend. Caleb Marchbank (knee) made his comeback through the VFL last Saturday. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Harvey Harrison
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jack Madgen
|Thumb
|Test
|Brayden Maynard
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Reef McInnes
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Wilson
|Back
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Brodie Grundy is set to return from a PCL injury in the VFL this weekend after missing the past three months due to the knee injury he suffered on Anzac Day. Jordan De Goey is expected to return to the senior side after overcoming the quad injury that has forced him to sit out the past three weeks. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Calf
|Test
|Nik Cox
|Ankle
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Mason Redman
|Internal bruising
|TBC
|Devon Smith
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Important defender Redman was substituted in the Bombers' loss to Collingwood due to internal bruising, although a timeframe for his recovery is yet to be confirmed. Ben Hobbs again dealt with a sore shoulder, but played out the game against the Magpies. In good news for Essendon, Archie Perkins, Aaron Francis and Tom Cutler all returned via the VFL on the weekend, while Baldwin is almost back as well. Coach Ben Rutten said last week that talented youngster Nik Cox would not be seen again this season. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jye Amiss
|Kidney
|Inactive
|Connor Blakely
|Hand
|Test
|Nat Fyfe
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Joel Hamling
|Oblique
|Test
|Sebit Kuek
|Calf
|Test
|Rory Lobb
|Chest
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Fyfe escaped serious damage, but the Dockers haven't yet put a timeframe on his return. A round 23 return appears the most likely scenario right now. Lobb appears likely to return from a chest injury that has sidelined him for one week. He completed light kicking and marking drills on Monday and appeared in no discomfort. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Concussion
|Test
|Francis Evans
|Knee
|Test
|Shaun Higgins
|Knee
|TBC
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Menegola
|Concussion
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Cooper Whyte
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Stanley has been ruled out for at least the next fortnight after injuring his knee against Port Adelaide on Saturday. The ruckman has escaped major damage but suffered cartilage damage and bone bruising. Menegola is progressing through the AFL’s concussion protocols and could be available for Saturday night’s game against the Western Bulldogs. Higgins is still recovering from knee surgery, while Evans is a chance to be available for selection after an injury in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Jeffrey
|Knee
|Season
|Ben King
|Knee
|Season
|Wil Powell
|Ankle
|Season
|Bodhi Uwland
|Back
|Indefinite
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Bad news, but not surprising, for Ballard, with confirmation of damage to the medical collateral ligament in his right knee. Following surgery to his ankle, Powell is hopeful of being out of his moonboot in two weeks and back walking around unassisted. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ryan Angwin
|Leg
|4 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Finn Callaghan
|Foot
|TBC
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt de Boer
|Concussion
|TBC
|Josh Fahey
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Cancer treatment
|Indefinite
|Connor Idun
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Josh Kelly
|Concussion
|Test
|Harry Perryman
|Ribs
|Test
|Conor Stone
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Whitfield
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
After suffering his injury in round 13 against North Melbourne, Perryman will be tested this week with an eye to playing at the weekend. Kelly and de Boer will continue to go through concussion protocols to assess their availability. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachlan Bramble
|Back
|Season
|Tyler Brockman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Connor Downie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Frost
|Knee
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Test
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Season
|Liam Shiels
|Concussion
|TBC
|Chad Wingard
|Hamstring
|Season
|James Worpel
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Jiath was ruled out of the trip to Hobart late last week after reporting knee soreness and will be a test to determine his availability this Saturday. Shiels suffered a concussion in the VFL on the weekend and won’t be available for selection. The Hawks have already ruled out Wingard and Worpel for the rest of the season, plus senior regulars Frost and Bramble. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee
|1 week
|Jake Lever
|Shoulder
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Fraser Rosman
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Deakyn Smith
|Jaw
|1 week
|Joel Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Demons will regain Lever for Friday night's blockbuster against the Dockers, but Brown is another week away. In more good news, youngster Blake Howes (foot) and defender Daniel Turner (face) returned through the VFL last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Test
|Ben Cunnington
|Testicular cancer
|Test
|Kyron Hayden
|Groin
|Test
|Nick Larkey
|Heel
|Test
|Flynn Perez
|Suspension
|Round 21
|Will Phillips
|Illness
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Foot
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will put Larkey through a fitness test on Thursday to determine his availability for Sunday's clash with the Bombers. Cunnington is a chance to return from a long-term absence through the VFL, while Comben and Hayden should also play reserves footy this weekend. Four players, in addition to interim coach Leigh Adams, are in the AFL's health and safety protocols. They will exit on Sunday, but will have to be passed fit to play after developing COVID-19 symptoms. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dan Houston
|Concussion
|1 week
|Lachie Jones
|Hamstring
|Assess
|Scott Lycett
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Jones is aiming to train fully on Thursday and push his case for selection after three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Houston will resume light training later this week after entering the 12-day concussion protocols. Lycett is continuing a course of antibiotics to treat the infection in his injured shoulder. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|Mate Colina
|H&S Protocols
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Ross
|Knee
|Test
|Samson Ryan
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
There's been a few list changes at Tigerland, with Kane Lambert retiring and Matt Parker returning to Western Australia. Lynch is highly likely to return this week, while Ryan suffered a delayed concussion after his VFL match. Josh Gibcus (shoulder) wasn't declared fit in time for Friday night's draw with Fremantle, but had recovered sufficiently by Saturday afternoon to play VFL. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Billings
|Back
|TBC
|Nick Coffield
|ACL
|Season
|Jade Gresham
|Knee
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|Season
|Max Heath
|Concussion
|1 week
|Dougal Howard
|Knee
|1 week
|Daniel McKenzie
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Paddy Ryder
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Howard is set to miss another game after injuring his knee against Carlton in round 16. Billings was substituted out of the game in the opening minutes with back spasms. Gresham ended the game on the bench after a knock to his knee. Both are awaiting further medical advice to determine their availability this weekend. Ryder isn’t expected to play again this year unless St Kilda qualifies for September. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Peter Ladhams
|Thumb
|1 week
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Season
|Colin O'Riordan
|Hip
|TBC
|Marc Sheather
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Not much change for the Swans, with Ladhams ramping up his running after surgery to his thumb and hoping to be available in a week or so depending on its improvement. O'Riordan is battling to make progress from his hip problem. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Foot
|Inactive
|Campbell Chesser
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|Inactive
|Luke Edwards
|Groin
|Inactive
|Tom Joyce
|Ankle
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Season
|Nic Naitanui
|Knee
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dom Sheed
|Shins
|Season
|Elliot Yeo
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
There is optimism Naitanui will return from knee soreness this week after two matches on the sidelines. Yeo is also expected to return after being held back last week. Petruccelle and Yeo completed a solid training session on the weekend and need to pull up well and complete a week of training to be available. Tim Kelly looked to still be nursing a corked quad in round 19 but was declared fit. Chesser is making strong progress with his running after spending his debut season in the rehab group. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hayden Crozier
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Caleb Daniel
|Knee
|Test
|Taylor Duryea
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Parker
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Calf
|Test
|Mitch Wallis
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: July 26, 2022
Early prognosis
Daniel, Duryea and Treloar all face tests ahead Saturday's clash with the Cats. Daniel and Duyrea have been battling knee issues and Treloar left the field in the fourth quarter against the Demons with calf tightness. Scott also faces a test with his concussion.- Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list