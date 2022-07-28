Damien Hardwick looks on during the round 18 clash between Richmond and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TRIPLE premiership coach Damien Hardwick admits he overstepped the mark in an expletive-laden verbal spray of opposition players at Richmond's most recent VFL match.

Hardwick allegedly called Williamstown players "weak f***ing pricks" at quarter-time in the contest at Punt Road Oval last Saturday.

The blow-up followed an on-field incident between Tigers AFL-listed player Rhyan Mansell and the Seagulls' Darby Henderson, which led to a melee.

The AFL launched an investigation into Hardwick's actions but is yet to confirm whether the 49-year-old will be sanctioned.

"I understand in my position I've got to be better than that," Hardwick told reporters on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the incident.

"I've got to be probably judged to a higher standard, and I understand that.

"What I will ask is that (people remember) I am human.

"I'm going to make mistakes and there's no doubt that I overstepped the mark."

VFL match footage showed Mansell pushing Henderson over the boundary line into the fence during the opening quarter.

Henderson retaliated, appearing to strike Mansell with an elbow to the back from behind, knocking his opponent to the ground.

The contact left Mansell clutching at his back and a melee ensued before he took his free kick.

Rhyan Mansell in action for Richmond against Collingwood in round eight, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Hardwick, who was watching from the sidelines, got involved at the break in play but refused on Thursday to confirm what he said to the Williamstown players.

"The reality is I'm very passionate about my players and always have been and always will be," Hardwick said.

"But as I said, I made a mistake, and the reality is I'm going to make mistakes going forward.

"Hopefully not too many, but I'll always defend my players, you guys know that.

"I probably didn't need to lean over the fence and yell but that's me.

"What makes me good makes me bad."

Damien Hardwick talks to his players during the R13 clash between Richmond and Port Adelaide at the MCG on June 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick has not yet apologised to the Williamstown players.

"If they require that, I'll certainly do that," he said.

Hardwick, who will take part in his 500th competitive AFL match as player or coach in Richmond's clash with Brisbane on Sunday, is unsure whether the League will sanction him over the VFL incident.

"The AFL asked for some clarification and we gave them that (but) they haven't spoken to me," Hardwick said.

"I don't know (about a sanction). I can't control that.

"All I know is I'm very passionate about my players. Did I overstep the mark? Yeah, I probably did."