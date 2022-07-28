Jade Gresham in action during the round three clash between St Kilda and Richmond at Marvel Stadium on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA'S finals chances have been dealt a massive blow with Jade Gresham ruled out for the rest of the season after injuring his knee against West Coast on Sunday.

The 24-year-old copped a knock to his knee and sat out the closing stages of the 28-point win at Optus Stadium.

The Saints sought further medical advice to assess Gresham's knee when he returned to Melbourne with the club.

After initially hoping Gresham would be fit in time to face Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium this weekend, scans have confirmed a medial meniscal tear that will require surgery. He is set to spend up to five months on the sidelines.

Gresham was a standout performer for the Saints across the first half of the season, putting two injury-riddled seasons behind him.

The Northern Knights product ruptured his Achilles tendon in round three last year and missed the rest of the season, after missing the second half of 2020 due to stress fractures in his back.

St Kilda is level with the Western Bulldogs on 10 wins and just outside the eight on percentage, but must continue to win if it is going to return to September this year.

Brett Ratten's side will also be without star wingman Jack Billings for Saturday's clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

Billings was substituted out of the game in Perth with a back injury after suffering spasms in the opening minutes.

Jack Billings in action during St Kilda's boxing training session at Fight Fit Boxing Gym on June 6, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

A return date is yet to be confirmed for the 26-year-old.

Luckless midfielder Dan Hannebery will return for the first time this season after making a successful comeback in the VFL over the past fortnight.

With Gresham and Billings being forced out, the availability of the three-time All-Australian is timely for the Saints, who could finish round 20 in the eight if they beat the Hawks and Geelong defeats the Bulldogs.

Hawthorn will welcome back young gun Changkuoth Jiath after the half-back missed the trip to Hobart last weekend due to a knee injury.

Jiath trained at Waverley Park on Wednesday and has been given the green light to return against the Saints.