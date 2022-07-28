THE FUTURE of power was on display in round 19 as Toyota used hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology to light up the Marvel Stadium sign during the thrilling Western Bulldogs-Melbourne clash.

The demonstration used the same type of Toyota-designed fuel cell as used in the Mirai electric vehicle to power both the Marvel sign on the outside of the stadium, as well as the Western Bulldogs' coaches' box.

The EODev GEH2 fuel-cell unit used for the demonstration is able to produce about 80kW of power, but just 10-15 per cent of that capacity was needed to keep the Marvel sign and the Dogs' coaches powered throughout the night for about seven hours.

Using hydrogen fuel-cell technology for that seven hours consumed just 6kg of hydrogen and saved about 100kg of carbon dioxide, compared to running the sign and the coaches' box off the traditional electricity grid.

Toyota's fuel-cell technology powering the Marvel Stadium sign during the Dogs-Demons game in round 19, 2022

Toyota Australia Manager of Energy Solutions, Matt Macleod said the demonstration aimed to showcase the broader applications for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell technology beyond the transport sector, as a clean and efficient source of electrical energy generation across a range of industries.

"Toyota sees hydrogen fuel cells as a key source of clean, renewable electrical energy going forward, as evidenced by vehicles like the Mirai FCEV," Mr Macleod said.

"Partnering with the AFL to help power the Round 19 game at Marvel Stadium shows the incredible scope this technology has, all while producing no harmful CO 2 emissions."

For those fans curious about fuel-cell technology, a cross-section of the Toyota Mirai was on display on the Marvel Stadium concourse throughout the game, providing an up-close look at a new way of powering our vehicles.

The Toyota Mirai on show at the Bulldogs v Demons match in round 19, 2022

The Toyota Mirai uses a 330-cell fuel cell stack, three compressed hydrogen tanks, a lithium-ion battery and integrated electric motor to deliver 134kW of power, while providing a driving range of up to 650km with just water vapour as emissions.