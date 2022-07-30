CARLTON entered round 20 hoping to get one step closer to locking in a top-four spot but is now a win and percentage behind other double-chance contenders after losing to Adelaide on Saturday night.

The loss was compounded by injuries to key personnel and, with a hard run in the final three rounds, it's possible the 12.12 (84) to 8.7 (55) result could even put the Blues' finals place in peril.

CROWS V BLUES Full match details and stats

The Crows had plenty of the play through the first quarter but failed to make the most of their opportunities, looking to have handed the visitors early control until Darcy Fogarty took a Mark of the Year contender and goaled on the siren.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fogarty stuns crowd with outstanding mark and major Darcy Fogarty emphatically closes the opening quarter with a sensational mark and goal at the siren

When play resumed Adelaide lifted a level, kicking the next three goals and taking a four-point lead into half-time. To make matters worse for Carlton, Corey Durdin was subbed out with a shoulder injury and Nic Newman also left the game with a deep gash to his knee.

The third quarter was the Crows', kicking three goals to one, and they could have led by more but for a couple of simple chances missed, and again the Blues had injury concerns with Matthew Kennedy out after a head knock.

With so much on the line Carlton needed to come out at full steam in the final term but again it was Adelaide that worked harder and was a lot cleaner with the ball.

More to come

ADELAIDE 2.4 5.6 8.9 12.12 (84)

CARLTON 3.1 5.2 6.6 8.7 (55)

GOALS

Adelaide: Keays 3, Walker 3, Fogarty 2, Himmelberg, McHenry, Milera, Murphy

Carlton: Cottrell 2, Curnow 2, McKay, Motlop, Owies, Silvagni

INJURIES

Adelaide: TBC

Carlton: Durdin (shoulder), Newman (knee), Kennedy (head



MEDICAL SUBS

Adelaide: Ben Davis (unused)

Carlton: Jack Silvagni (replaced Corey Durdin in the second quarter)