David Mundy in action during Fremantle's clash with Melbourne in round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S longest-serving player, David Mundy, will retire at the end of the 2022 season.

Mundy, 37, has played 371 games in a career spanning 19 seasons that began when he was taken by the Dockers in the 2003 NAB AFL Draft.

He made his debut in round six of the 2005 season, and will likely move ahead of Sydney champion Adam Goodes (372 games) into outright ninth in the all-time list of VFL/AFL games played.

David Mundy celebrates a goal in Fremantle's clash with Sydney in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm incredibly proud, I've been living my dream for 19 years now and I've loved every bit of it," Mundy said.

"Not all of it has been easy, there's been quite a few, really hard and emotional bits to it, but I've been able to grow as a person and as a player throughout my time at Fremantle and I wouldn't have it any other way.

"I'm really proud of the person I've been able to develop into, the family I've been able to create, and my role within the football club. I feel I've grown from a skinny full back who didn't want to talk to anyone, to being a part of the leadership group for a number of years now.

"I'm proud of that growth and that journey and I'm looking to get the most out of this season and explore what's next."

More to come