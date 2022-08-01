The Traders are back with another Fantasy podcast!

MATT Mottram has been leading the AFL Fantasy Classic competition for a dozen weeks and goes into round 21 with a 104-point lead over James’ team in second place.

On Sunday afternoon, his call to go against the grain and pick Zach Merrett as his captain could prove to be a masterstroke as we hit the business end of the season.

Merrett scored a round-high 172 points, but it wasn’t without some worries.

The Kangaroos made a late change and brought in Kayne Turner who has been doing some tagging jobs. While this didn’t eventuate, Merrett only had 37 points at half-time.

A huge second half saw Merrett score 135 and has taken Matt one step further in his quest for the Toyota HiLux as winner of AFL Fantasy Classic.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through how his team has got to the top and how he's feeling after leading for 12 weeks.

In this week's episode...

1:00 - The Traders are facing do-or-die semi-finals this weekend.

3:10 - Stephen Coniglio as a late out upset Roy.

7:30 - A late change at the Saints had Warnie filthy as he missed Rowan Marshall's 163.

12:20 - "The torment of it" - one point separated Roy and Calvin.

15:00 - Zach Merrett's 172 was a thing of beauty with 135 points scored in the second half.

18:00 - A forward tagging role for Ben Keays earned him a -3.

21:00 - Matt, coach of Mottram's Marvels, joins the boys.

24:45 - A bold captain choice, off the back of a hunch, has seen Matt take a 104 point lead into round 21.

28:50 - It looks like Stephen Coniglio will be available this week.

31:20 - An impending suspension and hamstring injury will see Jai Culley on the sidelines.

34:45 - Brodie Gundy is set to return for the Pies. Time to trade Darcy Cameron?

41:20 - Who do you trade out of your backline? Jack Crisp, Nick Daicos or Jayden Short.

45:05 - Has Harry Himmelberg moved forward again?

47:20 - The Traders' trades thanks to Toyota.

54:30 - Who goes first: Harry Himmelberg or James Sicily?

59:50 - The boys celebrate Mason Redman's scoring.

1:03:00 - The cupboard is bare for free agents in Fantasy Draft.

