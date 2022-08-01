Malcolm Blight presents Jason Horne-Francis with a North Melbourne guernsey during the NAB AFL Draft on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NAB AFL Draft will be later in November this year as the League gives the AFLW Grand Final full spotlight.

The AFLW premiership decider is scheduled for the weekend of November 25-27, with the first round of the men's NAB AFL Draft to be held on Monday night, November 28.

Clubs were informed on Monday that the second and remaining rounds of the national draft will be held on Tuesday night, November 29, with the AFL continuing with a two-night draft bonanza. The rookie and pre-season drafts will be run the following day on Wednesday, November 30.

The League has plans to boost its draft-night event after two COVID-hit years of staging one of its premier nights. The last draft held in full at Marvel Stadium was in 2019, when Gold Coast snapped up Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson with the top two picks.

The AFL's Sign and Trade Period will begin on Friday, September 30 when the free agency window opens. Free agents will have until the following Friday, October 7 to switch clubs, with clubs then having a further three days to match bids through to Monday, October 10.

The Trade Period will start on Monday, October 3 and run through to Wednesday, October 12 with deadline day again finishing in primetime at 7.30pm AEDT.

It is looming as a mega exchange period, with free agents Dan McStay and Karl Amon set to change clubs, Melbourne youngster Luke Jackson appearing likely to request a trade to Fremantle, Collingwood pair Jordan De Goey and Brodie Grundy potentially on the move and Greater Western Sydney possibly losing four players – Jacob Hopper, Tim Taranto, Tanner Bruhn and Bobby Hill.

After the Trade Period is completed, clubs will have until Tuesday, November 15 to make pick swaps before the draft takes centre stage a fortnight later.