Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Fremantle: Liam Henry

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn
Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: James Blanck
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

Match Previews R21: Hawthorn v Gold Coast

Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Suns at the University of Tasmania Stadium in Launceston.

Published ago