Liam Henry warms up ahead of the round 21, 2022 clash between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle. Picture: AFL Photos

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean

Fremantle: Liam Henry

BULLDOGS v DOCKERS Follow it live



Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn

Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio

GIANTS v BOMBERS Follow it live

Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Hawthorn: James Blanck

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

HAWKS v SUNS Follow it live