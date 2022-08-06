Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Western Bulldogs: Toby McLean
Fremantle: Liam Henry
BULLDOGS v DOCKERS Follow it live
Greater Western Sydney v Essendon at Giants Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Greater Western Sydney: Tanner Bruhn
Essendon: Massimo D'Ambrosio
GIANTS v BOMBERS Follow it live
Hawthorn v Gold Coast at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Hawthorn: James Blanck
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins
HAWKS v SUNS Follow it live