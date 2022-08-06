Luke Davies-Uniacke celebrates North Melbourne's win over Richmond in R18 on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WHEN Luke Davies-Uniacke faces the Swans on Sunday at Marvel Stadium it will be his 69th AFL match.

In that time, the No.4 draft pick has seen more coaches than most 200-gamers, with Brad Scott, Rhyce Shaw and David Noble all exiting Arden Street.

"It has taken a toll a little bit," Davies-Uniacke told AFL.com.au.

"The fact that it changes every year and we haven't really had that continuity with a good coach.

"It's just a whirlwind at the minute."

Not that you'd know from the 23-year-old's own form.

A rare shining light in North's season, Davies-Uniacke is experiencing a rich vein of form, averaging 28 touches since the club's bye.

"I feel like I'm playing good footy," he said somewhat modestly.

With the club's "big bull" in Ben Cunnington sidelined this season because of testicular cancer, Davies-Uniacke has shouldered more responsibility in the middle.

He's relished the elevation and credits Cunnington's mentorship off the field with it.

"We're always watching vision together," Davies-Uniacke said.

"We'll watch a certain player who played well during the week. He'll do his own review (of my game)."

Luke Davies-Uniacke marks the ball during the R6 clash between North Melbourne and Geelong on April 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Davies-Uniacke will be up to coach number four before his next milestone game.

And he's optimistic a childhood hero in Alastair Clarkson could be Noble's successor.

"Clarko would be awesome," he said.

"I was a Hawks supporter growing up so that would be great."

That love of Hawthorn was instilled by Davies-Uniacke's late father Peter, who passed away last year. He continues to be part of his son's football journey.

"I'm always wanting to play footy for dad," he said.

"That's a big driver as to why I've lifted this year."

The LDU family (L-R): Peter, Cath and Luke Davies-Uniacke. Picture: NMFC.com.au

Still, Davies-Uniacke's grieving process isn't linear. It's complex and complicated because he's constantly thinking about his mum Cath.

"It is tough some days," he said.

"I feel sorry for mum because she's living in Rye by herself. But I always get down there and catch up with her and help her out."

While Davies-Uniacke has endured so much hardship off the field, he's felt a sense of kinship at the Kangaroos.

He said he's here to stay and is keen to be one of the protagonists that lifts the club from its mire.

"I've got nothing but respect for North Melbourne," Davies-Uniacke said.

"I love the club dearly. They're the club that picked me on draft night.

"I'm really pleased and happy."