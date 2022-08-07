The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 21 Saturday games has been completed. Five charges were laid and there were two incidents that required a detailed explanation.

 Charges laid:

Offending Player

Reportable Offence

Victim Player

Quarter

Grading

Sanction

Early Plea

GWS GIANTS vs ESSENDON – Saturday 6th August 2022

Jake Stringer #25 Essendon

Rough Conduct (First Offence)

Harrison Himmelberg #27 GWS GIANTS

First Quarter

Intentional Conduct

Low Impact

Body Contact

$3000

$2000

Daniel Lloyd #38

GWS Giants

Striking (First Offence)

Nicholas Hind #19 Essendon

Third Quarter

Careless Conduct

Low Impact

High Contact

$3000

$2000

Daniel Lloyd #38

GWS Giants

Wrestling (First Offence)

 

Third Quarter

Wrestling (Fixed Financial Sanction)

$1500

$1000

Mason Redman #27 Essendon

Wrestling (First Offence)

 

Third Quarter

Wrestling (Fixed Financial Sanction)

$1500

$1000

Geelong Cats vs St Kilda – Saturday 6th August 2022

Tim Membrey #28 St Kilda

Striking (First Offence)

Sam De Koning #16 Geelong Cats

Third Quarter

Careless Conduct

Low Impact

High Contact

$3000

$2000

Incidents explained:

The incident involving Hawthorn’s Jarman Impey and Gold Coast Suns' Darcy Macpherson from the third quarter was assessed, it was the view of the MRO that Impey’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.
 
The incident involving Richmond’s Kamdyn McIntosh and Port Adelaide’s Darcy Byrne-Jones from the fourth quarter of Saturday's match was assessed, it was the view of the MRO that McIntosh made a genuine attempt to spoil and that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

 