The AFL advises that the Match Review of the Round 21 Saturday games has been completed. Five charges were laid and there were two incidents that required a detailed explanation.



Charges laid:

Offending Player Reportable Offence Victim Player Quarter Grading Sanction Early Plea GWS GIANTS vs ESSENDON – Saturday 6th August 2022 Jake Stringer #25 Essendon Rough Conduct (First Offence) Harrison Himmelberg #27 GWS GIANTS First Quarter Intentional Conduct Low Impact Body Contact $3000 $2000 Daniel Lloyd #38 GWS Giants Striking (First Offence) Nicholas Hind #19 Essendon Third Quarter Careless Conduct Low Impact High Contact $3000 $2000 Daniel Lloyd #38 GWS Giants Wrestling (First Offence) Third Quarter Wrestling (Fixed Financial Sanction) $1500 $1000 Mason Redman #27 Essendon Wrestling (First Offence) Third Quarter Wrestling (Fixed Financial Sanction) $1500 $1000 Geelong Cats vs St Kilda – Saturday 6th August 2022 Tim Membrey #28 St Kilda Striking (First Offence) Sam De Koning #16 Geelong Cats Third Quarter Careless Conduct Low Impact High Contact $3000 $2000

Incidents explained:



The incident involving Hawthorn’s Jarman Impey and Gold Coast Suns' Darcy Macpherson from the third quarter was assessed, it was the view of the MRO that Impey’s actions did not constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.



The incident involving Richmond’s Kamdyn McIntosh and Port Adelaide’s Darcy Byrne-Jones from the fourth quarter of Saturday's match was assessed, it was the view of the MRO that McIntosh made a genuine attempt to spoil and that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.