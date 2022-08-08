Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Lachie Neale joined Touk Miller in the lead for the AFL Coaches Association champion player of the year award as the top four are separated by just two votes.

Neale led the Lions to an important 33-point win over Carlton on Sunday, earning nine votes for his 32 disposals, nine clearances and goal.

That lifted the gun midfielder onto 88 votes, joining Gold Coast's Miller on that tally with two home and away rounds remaining.

Miller was tagged during the Suns' loss to Hawthorn, with Finn Maginness earning five votes for his role on the ball-winner.

Touk Miller is tackled by Finn Maginness during Gold Coast's clash with Hawthorn in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Melbourne duo Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca are two votes behind Miller and Neale on 86, with the latter earning three in the Demons' loss to Collingwood.

Max Gawn was awarded maximum votes, while Jordan De Goey was given eight.

There were seven 10-vote games, with Gawn joined by Jack Gunston, Jesse Hogan, Rory Lobb, Shai Bolton, Nick Larkey and Josh Kennedy.

The 10: Round 21's best moments Watch the best highlights from a round that had a little bit of everything

Melbourne v Collingwood

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

5 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

3 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Christian Salem (MELB)

1 Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

Hawthorn v Gold Coast

10 Jack Gunston (HAW)

6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

5 David Swallow (GCFC)

5 Finn Maginness (HAW)

4 Dylan Moore (HAW)

Greater Western Sydney v Essendon

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

8 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

6 Harry Perryman (GWS)

3 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Callan Ward (GWS)

1 Matt Guelfi (ESS)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Rory Lobb (FRE)

8 Caleb Serong (FRE)

6 Josh Dunkley (WB)

4 Luke Ryan (FRE)

2 Jordan Clark (FRE)

Geelong v St Kilda

6 Max Holmes (GEEL)

6 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

6 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

5 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

4 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

2 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

1 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

Port Adelaide v Richmond

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

7 Dion Prestia (RICH)

6 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

3 Trent Cotchin (RICH)

3 Tom J Lynch (RICH)

1 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

North Melbourne v Sydney

10 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

7 Chad Warner (SYD)

4 Tom Hickey (SYD)

3 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

2 Lance Franklin (SYD)

1 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

Brisbane v Carlton

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Zac Bailey (BL)

7 Oscar McInerney (BL)

2 Rhys Mathieson (BL)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

1 Daniel McStay (BL)

West Coast v Adelaide

10 Josh J Kennedy (WCE)

7 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

6 Rory Laird (ADEL)

5 Tom Barrass (WCE)

1 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

1 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

88 Touk Miller (GCFC)

88 Lachie Neale (BL)

86 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

86 Christian Petracca (MELB)

75 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

75 Connor Rozee (PORT)

72 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

67 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

57 Shai Bolton (RICH)

56 Callum Mills (SYD)

55 Chad Warner (SYD)

54 Sam Walsh (CARL)

53 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

50 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

50 Max Gawn (MELB)

48 James Sicily (HAW)

47 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

47 Rory Laird (ADEL)

46 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

46 Peter Wright (ESS)