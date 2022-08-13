GREATER Western Sydney hosts the Western Bulldogs in what is set to be a huge Saturday afternoon encounter at Marvel Stadium.

There's no love lost between these two sides, with some epic recent encounters setting the scene for another late-season blockbuster.

Every game is an elimination final for the Bulldogs, who must win their final two matches and have other results fall their way, to feature in September action.

A loss would end any hope for the Dogs, who sit in 10th position (10 wins, 10 losses) and six points outside the top-eight.

Western Bulldogs v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Western Bulldogs: Roarke Smith

Greater Western Sydney: Xavier O’Halloran

It's been a season to forget for the Giants, who are in 16th place (6-14) and are playing for nothing but pride against their arch rivals.

Match Previews R22: Western Bulldogs v GWS Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Giants at Marvel Stadium.

Inspirational Giants co-captain Toby Greene has been ruled out for the remainder of the year after undergoing surgery on a fractured thumb during the week, while Braydon Preuss (shoulder) is also out. Callum Brown and Jake Stein are their replacements.

Bulldog Stefan Martin has been recalled after his excellent VFL performance last week, while key forward Josh Bruce is managed.