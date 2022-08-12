BRISBANE utility Callum Ah Chee has been racially abused online, days after being concussed in a controversial incident at the Gabba.

Ah Chee, who will miss the Lions' crucial clash with St Kilda on Friday night under the AFL's mandatory concussion protocols, posted the abuse he received on Instagram.

It came after Carlton captain Patrick Cripps was on Thursday night cleared of his two-game rough conduct charge on Ah Chee during a marathon appeals hearing.

Brisbane issued a statement on Friday declaring there is no place for this behaviour.

Callum Ah Chee receives treatment after a bump from Patrick Cripps during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"The Brisbane Lions strongly condemn racist comments made about one of our players on social media", the statement says.

"It's disgusting behaviour and we must, and we will, continue to call it out.

"There is no place for racism in sport, or in society full stop."

Ah Chee posted the abhorrent comments

Ah Chee posted the abhorrent comments, before writing it was "not something you want to wake up to".

"How can this still keep happening," the 24-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

"Why can’t my brothers and I just play the game we love without having to worry about s*** like this.

"If my son grows up playing the game - I hope he doesn’t have to deal with this hate.

"It hurts and I’m sick to death of seeing it."

Veteran Lions teammate Mitch Robinson said the comments were as "weak as it ever gets".

"F*****g sick of having to see our Indigenous and multicultural players subject to racism over and over again.

"If you see it, even if you might know these uneducated trolls on social media keep calling it out and report them."

Callum Ah Chee and Mitch Robinson before Brisbane's R18, 2022 clash with Greater Western Sydney. picture: Getty Images

Brisbane Lions' club statement

The Brisbane Lions strongly condemn racist comments made about one of our players on social media.

It's disgusting behaviour and we must, and we will, continue to call it out.

There is no place for racism in sport, or in society full stop.

We have reported the incidences to the AFL Integrity Unit.

The Brisbane Lions celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and the incredible contribution Indigenous players have made to our club and to our great game.

It's disappointing to have to do so, but in moments like this we take the approach as a footy club to urge people to educate themselves about the harmful impacts of racially motivated comments and online abuse.

We would encourage you to visit itstopswithme.humanrights.gov.au to learn about the various forms of racism and the impact they can have on an individual, their family and those around them.

At the Lions we are a family, and when one hurts, we all hurt.

If you know anyone who behaves in this way, call it out as completely unacceptable.

Racism. It stops with me.