THE WESTERN Bulldogs' season is on the line when they clash with arch-rivals GWS in a must-win game to keep their finals dreams alive.

While it might lack some of the usual spice associated with the teams' heated exchanges given the Giants fell out of contention some months back, the Dogs have everything to play for at Marvel Stadium despite being six points back from eighth place.

With seventh-ranked Carlton to face Melbourne (third) and Collingwood (second) to close their season, a path to the post-season still exists for the Bulldogs.

They've lost back-to-back games since a stunning upset of Melbourne, but coach Luke Beveridge backed in his side to close the regular season with strength.

Western Bulldogs' Marcus Bontempelli (right) looks dejected after the loss to Fremantle in round 21 at Marvel Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've talked about inconsistencies over the course of the year and we've searched every week...our objective is to bring our absolute best performance against another opponent," he said.

"That's all we can take care of, all we can control to a degree and whatever else happens around you, that happens.

"Everyone's difficult to beat with their own volition and strengths that can really challenge you and that makes seasons open...it's a good thing for the competition."

Baz kicks a ripper from the boundary Bailey Smith produces this incredible finish hugging the boundary line to get the Dogs' faithful up and about

Their big inclusion for the Giants' clash on Saturday in ruckman Stefan Martin, who hasn't played AFL since round eight after dealing with a series of injuries.

Added to the side along with Lachie Hunter and Ryan Gardner, it's Martin's addition that could provide the Dogs a serious spark in forming a brutal one-two ruck punch with Tim English.

Western Bulldogs' Stefan Martin and port Adelaide's Sam Hayes in action in round eight at Adelaide Oval on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Based) off form, we really had to bring him in," Beveridge said.

"Stef’s had a really tough year health-wise and injury-wise, it’s only over the last month that he’s really gotten on top of things.

"In his last couple of games for Footscray, he’s moved like a 25-year-old, the Stefan Martin that we’ve seen be really influential at AFL level."

Forward Josh Bruce has been managed for the clash.

Western Bulldogs' Josh Bruce in action in round 21 against Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants, who are 6-14 on the season, announced a trio of re-signings on Friday, with Jacob Wehr, Cooper Hamilton and Callum Brown each penning one-year extensions.

Irishman Brown starred against Hawthorn earlier this season with a four-goal, six-tackle display, while Wehr has impressed in playing 10 games straight since debuting in round 10.

"We have a great group of young talent coming through at the Giants, and these three guys have all shown what they can do when given the chance," GWS footy boss Jason McCartney said.