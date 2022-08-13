ST KILDA midfielder Brad Crouch has been charged with rough conduct after his heavy and high bump on Brisbane defender Darcy Gardiner in the second term of Friday night's game at Marvel Stadium.

Crouch has been offered a one-match ban, with the Match Review Officer deeming the incident careless, high contact and medium impact.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Could Crouch have a case to answer for this contact? Brad Crouch may find himself in hot water with the MRO after this late bump on Darcy Gardiner

Gardiner was kicking but was collected late by Crouch, with the bump connecting with Gardiner's head. Gardiner played out the match after spending some time on the bench in the hands of the trainers.

With one game left in the home and away season and the Saints' finals chances all but over, Crouch could be done for 2022.