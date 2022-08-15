Essendon president Paul Brasher at the opening of The Hangar in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON president Paul Brasher is set to step down as the Bombers' end-of-season spiral engulfs the club.

The Bombers' season hit another low on Sunday when they were thrashed by Port Adelaide by 84 points at Marvel Stadium.

And the fallout is set to be immediate, with Brasher expected to depart as president, with the Bombers’ board set to meet on Monday.

Brasher announced an internal review of the club mid-season, with opinions split on whether it should have been an external review.

Andrew McGrath and his Essendon teammates leave the field after their loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He had stated that the review would lead to "incremental" rather than "transformational" changes and would be spearheaded by directors Kevin Sheedy and Simon Madden.

But the late-season change will increase pressure on coach Ben Rutten, who is contracted for next year but has seen a disastrous slip in performance from his side this year after making the finals last season.

The Bombers are sitting in the bottom four on the ladder and have had two of their worst performances of the season in the past two weeks against Greater Western Sydney and the Power.



It comes as Alastair Clarkson mulls a long-term coaching offer from North Melbourne, with the Roos having pursued him strongly, as well as Greater Western Sydney’s interest in the four-time flag winner for their vacant coaching position.