WE COULD have a three-horse race in this year's Brownlow Medal count.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Fremantle youngster Andrew Brayshaw and Gold Coast skipper Touk Miller are tied at the top with 28 votes each heading into the weekend's final round of fixtures.

Brisbane star Lachie Neale is also in the hunt for what would be a second Brownlow Medal, with the Predictor currently tipping the prolific Lions midfielder to be two votes behind Brayshaw and Miller on 26 votes.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash with Carlton in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

They are the only three players still in the race, according to the Predictor, with a chasing pack of Clayton Oliver (24 votes), Patrick Cripps (23 votes), Christian Petracca (22 votes) and Sam Walsh (20 votes) now out of touching distance.

Brayshaw has long been among the frontrunners in the Brownlow Predictor, with the Fremantle jet currently tipped to have polled in 12 games. But a late surge from Miller, who is predicted to poll in six of his last eight matches, has given him a share of the lead.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Fremantle plays Greater Western Sydney on Saturday in Brayshaw's final chance to nab votes, while Gold Coast travels to Marvel Stadium where Miller will take on cellar dwellers North Melbourne.

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a Fremantle goal against West Coast in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Neale, who is currently third, will host a Melbourne midfield featuring both Oliver and Petracca on Friday night having already been tipped to poll best-on-ground honours in five games so far this year.

AFL.com.au BROWNLOW PREDICTOR

28 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

28 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

26 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

24 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

23 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

22 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

20 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

SPORTSBET BROWNLOW ODDS

$2.50 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$5 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$6 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$7 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$7 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$7 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

$18 Sam Walsh (Carlton)