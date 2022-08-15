Rory Lobb kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Rory Lobb has started the week hampered by his shoulder injury and could be required to play sore if called on for the Dockers' final-round clash against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

Lobb emerged briefly on Monday morning to walk and jog on his own, protecting his right arm as he ran and heading back inside after some brief laps of the Dockers' Cockburn training oval.

After re-aggravating the right shoulder he first hurt against Sydney in round 18, Lobb played on sore against West Coast on Saturday night before he was substituted in the final quarter.

The Dockers could choose to rest the 29-year-old this week to ensure he has two weeks to recover before finals, or play him with the knowledge that a rest is looming during the pre-finals bye.

Rory Lobb and Tom Barrass battle for the ball during the R22 clash between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

As well as their leading goalkicker's sore shoulder, the Dockers are also managing Matt Taberner's calf injury and the looming return of captain Nat Fyfe from a hamstring setback against GWS.

Asked on Saturday night if Lobb would be able to be managed so he could play through pain, coach Justin Longmuir said: "Yes, he's pretty good at it to be honest. He doesn't let on when he brings injuries into games and he pushes through it pretty well."

Lobb first hurt his shoulder against Sydney in round 18 and was sidelined for one week before returning and going goalless against Melbourne in round 20.

He put on a goalkicking show against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, booting four goals from seven disposals, before another goalless showing on Saturday night, taking an equal season-low two marks against form key defender Tom Barrass.

Lobb has been relieved of his back-up ruck duties since returning, with one hitout from his past three games as swingman Griffin Logue instead provides a mobile relief option to Sean Darcy.

Griffin Logue and Nic Naitanui compete in the ruck during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Longmuir was not considering on Saturday night the possibility of Lobb not being available against GWS but will have young options to call on if needed.

Key forward Jye Amiss, who was recruited with pick No.8 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, trained on Monday after kicking two important goals in his first WAFL game since returning from a serious kidney injury.

The sharpshooter made his AFL debut against North Melbourne in round eight and kicked two goals, showing then that he is ready to perform at the top level if called on.

Fellow youngster Josh Treacy has been sidelined with illness, while Sam Sturt booted 1.3 and is another forward option for the Dockers if needed.