SYDNEY coach John Longmire has urged fans to show respect for players at football grounds in the wake of the booing of Collingwood youngster Jack Ginnivan by Swans fans at the SCG on Sunday.

The Sydney fraternity knows all too well about the impact of the mob mentality in football following the harassment that Swans legend Adam Goodes suffered across the country, that ultimately drove him away from the game.

Ginnivan has become somewhat of a pantomime villain this season amid claims that he ducks his head to win free kicks.

His only goal against the Swans came after being caught high from Paddy McCartin in the second quarter of the Swans' 27-point triumph over the Magpies.

Sydney's Paddy McCartin takes Collingwood's Jack Ginnivan high in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 19-year-old was subbed out of the game shortly after with a hamstring issue but was jeered as he left the ground and then booed again by the Swans faithful when his face appeared on the big screen late in the contest.

His injured Collingwood teammate Taylor Adams labelled the perpetrators as 'grubs' on social media.

Longmire has called on supporters to alter their behaviour.

"It's not so much a message for our fans, just across the competition. It's important that we respect all players," he said.

"I personally have never gone to the footy and thought about booing, it's never crossed my radar. Hopefully go to the game and enjoy it for what it is, a great contest.

"I just think it’s important to be mindful and respect all players that go out there and put their best foot forward every week. It's not an easy thing to do, put yourself out there on the biggest stage."

A senior coach for 12 seasons now, Longmire has also expressed his sympathy for second-year Essendon coach Ben Rutten who had to deal with a tumultuous 24 hours on Monday and potentially a distressing week.

Ben Rutten after Essendon's 84-point loss to Port Adelaide in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Reports emanated in the morning that Rutten had been sacked, only for the Bombers to clarify that he was still their coach in the afternoon.

A dark cloud still hangs over his position at Essendon.

"It's tough. Only one that's involved understands some of the pressures, not only on yourself, but also on your families," Longmire said.

"The last couple of years have been really tough for footy departments, not just coaches. It's been a really stressful environment for people in that time.

"You feel for Ben. I've got no idea what's going on but it’s certainly not an easy thing to be going through."