Isaac Heeney fends off Isaac Quaynor during Sydney's win over Collingwood in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this.

One more round, but only minor premier Geelong has locked away its ladder position, courtesy of a 12-game winning streak.

The remaining seven spots in the top eight hinge on the results of round 23, and there are still two clubs outside the eight - the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda - eyeing Carlton's tenuous hold on the final berth.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Three games in the final round feature top-eight clubs facing one another: Brisbane v Melbourne on Friday night, and a Super Sunday double of Carlton v Collingwood at the MCG and St Kilda v Sydney at Marvel Stadium.

There are five teams still in the running for the remaining three top-four berths: Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Collingwood and Fremantle. None is guaranteed the double chance just yet, although things would have to go awfully wrong for the Swans to miss out.

Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Port Adelaide, Gold Coast, Adelaide, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, Essendon, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round 22's best moments Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

1. Geelong

68 points (17 wins, four losses) 139.7 per cent

The minor premiership is in the bag and if Geelong is good enough, it won't have to leave Victoria again for the rest of the season. The Cats' 12th straight win on Saturday night, this time against an outmatched Gold Coast, was another example of a team with its game in seemingly perfect order. Isaac Smith and Mitch Duncan will return from a rest for the final round against West Coast, but don't expect Chris Scott to continue mixing up his 22 as he searches for perfection. While every other team squabbles over top-four and top-eight spots, the Cats have put themselves in the perfect spot to challenge for a second flag under Scott's tutelage. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R23: West Coast @ GMHBA Stadium

2. Sydney



60 points (15 wins, six losses) 128.3 per cent

The Swans have their destiny in their own hands, and top-two is more crucial for interstate sides. John Longmire's men could arrive at the start of September with two home finals at the SCG, which would make their run to a Grand Final much smoother than others. They need to beat St Kilda next Sunday and comfortably, given Melbourne and Brisbane are just narrowly behind them on percentage and the Lions and Demons face each other next Friday night in a game that will define the eight. - Josh Gabelich

The run home

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

3. Melbourne

60 points (15 wins, six losses) 127.7 per cent

Melbourne's last-gasp win over Carlton has well and truly kept its top four hopes alive, while denting Carlton's finals aspirations. Next Friday night's clash with Brisbane at the Gabba is likely to decide just who will earn a double chance, with the Dees holding a buffer of three percentage points over the Lions. - Sarah Black

The run home

R23: Brisbane @ Gabba

4. Brisbane

60 points (15 wins, six losses) 124.1 per cent

The Lions' pursuit of a top-four spot is in their hands next Friday night, and they might even secure a top-two position and a home qualifying final. Win against the Demons next week and Brisbane will get a double chance – lose and they put themselves at the mercy of other results in a tight race for the top four. Brisbane was scratchy against St Kilda but did enough on Friday night and has won its past two games after the horror fadeout against Richmond. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R23: Melbourne @ Gabba

5. Collingwood

60 points (15 wins, six losses) 104.4 per cent

The streak is finally over. After 11 straight wins, the equation is fairly simple for the Magpies: if they beat Carlton next Sunday they will secure a double chance. Carlton must win to play finals for the first time since 2013, so it will feel like a final in August at the MCG between the traditional powerhouse clubs. A loss could see the Pies drift as low as sixth and face Richmond or Carlton in an elimination final. Plenty to play for next weekend. - Josh Gabelich

THE RUN HOME Pies hit the wall, HUGE R23 looms large

The run home

R23: Carlton @ MCG

6. Fremantle

58 points (14 wins, six losses, one draw) 116.4 per cent

A home final is secured at a minimum, but the Dockers will now be hoping results can fall their way and a double chance becomes a possibility. Saturday night's Western Derby win kept that dream alive, but they must also now account for Greater Western Sydney in Canberra. If they secure those four points they will overtake one of Melbourne or Brisbane – assuming that match is not a draw – but be relying on one of the Magpies or Swans to lose in order to finish in the top four. - Nathan Schmook

The run home

R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

7. Richmond

50 points (12 wins, eight losses, one draw) 118.7 per cent

The Tigers have locked in a finals berth with three straight wins, having gone winless across three rounds prior to that. Richmond can finish no higher than seventh, but can drop to eighth if they lose to Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night and eighth-placed Carlton beats Collingwood on Sunday in round 23. The Tigers will be confident, having not lost to the Bombers since 2014, but they will still be without Dustin Martin and Dylan Grimes. - Ben Somerford

The run home

R23: Essendon @ MCG

8. Carlton

48 points (12 wins, nine losses) 108.8 per cent

Could it be scripted any better? Carlton's chances to fully secure its first finals berth since 2013 come down to a Sunday arvo clash with arch rival Collingwood at the MCG. The Blues are vulnerable to the lurking Western Bulldogs, while St Kilda's percentage may rule them out of leapfrogging Carlton. - Sarah Black

The run home

R23: Collingwood @ MCG

9. Western Bulldogs

44 points (11 wins, 10 losses) 107.9 per cent

They're still alive and only just. The Western Bulldogs were made to work for it by a dogged Greater Western Sydney outfit in their five-point win on Saturday afternoon and, after receiving the required help from Melbourne, they still sit in with a chance heading into the final round of the season. However, Luke Beveridge's side needs to end a 14-year winless run against the Hawks in Tassie next Sunday, along with requiring Collingwood to knock off Carlton later in the day. - Nick D'Urbano

The run home

R23: Hawthorn @ UTAS Stadium

10. St Kilda

44 points (11 wins, 10 losses) 100.1 per cent

The Saints need to win next week and hope a stack of results go their way to be a chance to sneak into the finals. Let's face it, they're about a five per cent chance of getting there but it ain't over 'til it's over. They would have been in a much stronger spot to clinch eighth spot had their goalkicking been on song on Friday night against Brisbane but it wasn't to be. They have lost seven of their past 10 games so wouldn't be entering September with a run of hot form if they get in. - Callum Twomey

The run home

R23: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium