Sydney's Tom Hickey competes in the ruck against North Melbourne's Callum Coleman-Jones at Marvel Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER winning five in a row, Sydney is staring down the prospect of two home finals as part of a pursuit of a sixth premiership flag.

Bar club-great Josh Kennedy, who was fighting to get back into the best 22 anyway, the Swans don't have an injury of note and look supremely settled across every positional line.

They are littered with midfield beasts, in-form match-winners up forward and a well-balanced, synchronised back six.

Up until a couple of weeks ago though, there was one minor question mark on the high-flying Swans - that was in the ruck.

Sydney's Jake Lloyd, Josh P. Kennedy and Tom Hickey after defeating Collingwood at the SCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The proposed pairing of Tom Hickey and Peter Ladhams hadn't quite worked out as planned, mainly due to a lack of continuity more than anything.

Hickey has only played 12 games this season due to injury, Ladhams 11. And only two as a duo.

But like everything else at Sydney at the minute, that minor query on them has now been solved.

Ladhams may be out of the team, but Sam Reid has been in superb touch as the foil to Hickey who has put in his two of his best performances for the season over the last fortnight in victories over North Melbourne and Collingwood.

"It's a good point. We did have players coming in and out for various reasons, suspensions and injuries in the ruck with Tom and Peter," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"We did have some uncertainty. It's an important step to have both our rucks back training and reaching form at the back end of the season. 'Hick' (Hickey) was good on the weekend and Pete was terrific in the reserves as well."

Sydney's Sam Reid flies above the pack in round 21 against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Injury or suspension aside, if there's any chance of a change to the rampaging Swans team it could be in the key forward/ruck role.

Former No.4 draft pick Logan McDonald is yet to nail down his place in the team with only two goals in his last five games, while Ladhams has impressed in the reserves.

With Reid comfortable playing as a stationary forward, Ladhams or Joel Amartey for McDonald is one potential Swans swap.

"We haven't ruled anything out just yet. It's something that's an option for us to look at. Whether we go that way we're not sure," Longmire added.

"Pete's been able to play a few different roles, Logan's still learning the game.

"He was sound and strong defensively on the weekend and that's an important part of our game. We've still got Amartey and Hayden McLean who have been going along quite well."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Young Swan stands up after corridor chaos Sydney forward Logan McDonald kicks a huge goal off one step, after a rare Melbourne skill error

McDonald's defensive pressure and ability to contribute without the ball may help him keep his spot for now.

It's a part of his game that does buy into the Swans' "role playing" mantra that has seen lower profile players like defender Robbie Fox and forward Ryan Clarke come into the team in the second half of the season and excel.

"We talk about playing our roles all the time. Those guys have been very important," Longmire said.

"Isaac (Heeney) plays an important role for us, at different times Lance (Franklin) has got to play an important role, it's not just about goalkicking.

"All of our players have a role to play whether they're our best players or not.

"Will Hayward's another one that's been really important for us. Some of the work that those guys do that probably the supporters don't see, but we see internally, are critical to us being a good team."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Heeney and Buddy send the SCG into raptures A genius tap from Isaac Heeney feeds Lance Franklin for a mesmerising finish

They're clicking at the best possible time at Sydney, but Longmire has seen enough in his 12 years as a senior coach to know that things change in an instant.

The finals are not at the forefront of his mind for now. It's all about 10th-placed St Kilda on Sunday.

"Nothing's ever perfect in the footy world," he said.

"There's always areas to improve and we'll be looking at that and what St Kilda do this week.

"It's an important game. We play them on their home deck, they've got a couple days extra rest on us and last week they had the same scoring shots as a top-four team.

"There'll be time after Sunday's game to sit down and refocus."