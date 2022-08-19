AFTER a tumultuous week, Essendon ends its 2022 season against a side it has been dominated by for years.

The Bombers take on finals-bound Richmond at the MCG on Saturday night to finish a week during which president Paul Brasher resigned, the club missed out on Alastair Clarkson and Ben Rutten's position as coach was placed in doubt.

Following poor back-to-back losses, they face the Tigers, who have remarkably won the past 12 meetings between the teams by an average margin of just over 26 points.

That is the second-longest active winning streak by one team over another in the competition, but the Tigers can join Port Adelaide, which has 13 straight victories over Gold Coast, atop that list.

Longest active head-to-head winning streaks

13: Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

12: Richmond v Essendon

10: Geelong v North Melbourne

10: Melbourne v Gold Coast

8: Essendon v North Melbourne

8: Brisbane v Gold Coast

Port Adelaide players celebrate their win over Gold Coast in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond's record against Essendon includes eight consecutive wins in the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash, which now sits at 12-6 head-to-head in the Tigers' favour.

It should come as little surprise that Dustin Martin is the only player to win the Yiooken Award as best afield in the Dreamtime game twice, given he has dominated Essendon throughout his career.

Martin has played in every game of the 12-match winning streak, averaging 28 disposals and kicking 15 goals in that run. Fortunately for the Bombers, the superstar is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The three-time North Smith medallist had 43 disposals and kicked two goals against Essendon in round 17, 2016, while he booted four goals in a clash between the sides in round 22, 2018.

Dustin Martin celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Essendon in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It was in that game that Josh Caddy also kicked four goals for the second time that year against the Bombers.

A 13th consecutive win over Essendon would become the outright fifth biggest head-to-head streak in Richmond's history.

Richmond's longest head-to-head winning streaks

21: Richmond v Hawthorn (1925-1936)

18: Richmond v North Melbourne (1925-1936)

15: Richmond v Brisbane (2010-2020)

15: Richmond v St Kilda (1940-1949)

The all-time record winning streak by one team over another is Collingwood beating Hawthorn an extraordinary 29 straight times between 1925 and 1941.

The Suns were close to ending their losing streak against Port Adelaide this year, falling by two points in a thriller at Adelaide Oval in round 15.

Since beating the Power in its first season in 2011, Gold Coast has lost 13 meetings with Port by an average margin of 41 points.

Essendon must respond to a horror week, bad fortnight and disappointing season, and to end a miserable record against a rival.