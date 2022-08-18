ST KILDA veteran Dan Hannebery has announced his decision to retire from the AFL after an injury ravaged ending to his career.

Hannebery informed his teammates of his decision at a meeting inside RSEA Park before training on Thursday.

The 31-year-old met with St Kilda list boss James Gallagher, head of football David Rath, senior coach Brett Ratten and soon-to-be CEO Simon Lethlean to discuss his future on Tuesday before processing the decision on Wednesday.

Hannebery will return from an ankle injury and play his final game against his former side Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The former Swan has endured a nightmare run on the injury front since crossing from Sydney to St Kilda on a lucrative four-year deal at the end of 2018.

Hannebery has only managed 17 appearances across four seasons due to recurrent calf, hamstring and groin injuries at RSEA Park, including only two games in 2022 after just two last year.

The three-time All-Australian was one of the premier midfielders in the AFL between 2012 and 2016, polling 20 or more votes in the Brownlow Medal three times, while also being named the 2015 AFL Coaches Association Champion Player of the Year.

Dan Hannebery celebrates Sydney's win over Hawthorn in the 2012 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He played a key role in Sydney's 2012 premiership win over Hawthorn and finished tied for third in the Norm Smith Medal behind winner Ryan O'Keefe. Hannebery also won the Ron Evans Medal as the 2010 NAB AFL Rising Star.

Despite another frustrating year on the sidelines that resulted in calf surgery in March and a trip to Munich mid-year to visit a renowned soft tissue guru, Hannebery showed that he can still perform at the highest level when he collected 27 disposals and kicked a goal from 63 per cent game time in an impressive return to AFL level in round 20.

Unfortunately his luckless run continued the following weekend when he was substituted out of the loss to Geelong at GMHBA Stadium due to an ankle injury.

Hannebery was hopeful of continuing his career beyond 2022 when he made a successful return against the Hawks, but another injury a week later brought an unfortunate end to a decorated career.

