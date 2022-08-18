WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Nat Edwards is leading the pack by one point from Josh Gabelich.
But with the pair having only gone one tip different this week - Nat thinks Collingwood will be victorious on Sunday, while Josh has backed Carlton to get the four points and secure a spot in finals - that means either we'll have a tie, or Nat will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner.
Six of the nine games have unanimous support, while Mitch Robinson is the only one who thinks Essendon can recover from its tumultuous week to defeat Richmond.
But it's round 23's two biggest games that have our tipsters split.
There's mixed support for traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood (7-5), while support is split for Brisbane and Melbourne (8-4) ahead of Friday night's blockbuster at the Gabba.
Check out all our experts' tips below.
NAT EDWARDS
Brisbane - 11 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 134
JOSH GABELICH
Brisbane - six points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 133
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Brisbane - 19 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 132
DAMIAN BARRETT
Brisbane – 31 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 131
MATTHEW LLOYD
Brisbane – 27 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 131
SARAH OLLE
Brisbane – 23 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 131
CALLUM TWOMEY
Melbourne - 11 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 129
MICHAEL WHITING
Brisbane – 12 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 129
KANE CORNES
Melbourne – 12 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 9
Total: 126
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Melbourne – 12 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 126
SARAH BLACK
Melbourne – eight points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Richmond
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Collingwood
Sydney
Last week: 8
Total: 125
MITCH ROBINSON
Brisbane – 11 points
Fremantle
Gold Coast
Geelong
Essendon
Port Adelaide
Western Bulldogs
Carlton
Sydney
Last week: 7
Total: 122
TOTALS
Brisbane 8-4 Melbourne
Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Fremantle
North Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast
Geelong 12-0 West Coast
Essendon 1-11 Richmond
Port Adelaide 12-0 Adelaide
Hawthorn 0-12 Western Bulldogs
Carlton 7-5 Collingwood
St Kilda 0-12 Sydney