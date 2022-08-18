Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

WE'VE reached the final round of the season, and Nat Edwards is leading the pack by one point from Josh Gabelich.

But with the pair having only gone one tip different this week - Nat thinks Collingwood will be victorious on Sunday, while Josh has backed Carlton to get the four points and secure a spot in finals - that means either we'll have a tie, or Nat will be our AFL.com.au tipping winner.

Six of the nine games have unanimous support, while Mitch Robinson is the only one who thinks Essendon can recover from its tumultuous week to defeat Richmond.

But it's round 23's two biggest games that have our tipsters split.

There's mixed support for traditional rivals Carlton and Collingwood (7-5), while support is split for Brisbane and Melbourne (8-4) ahead of Friday night's blockbuster at the Gabba.

Check out all our experts' tips below.

NAT EDWARDS

Brisbane - 11 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 134

JOSH GABELICH

Brisbane - six points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 133

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Brisbane - 19 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 132

DAMIAN BARRETT

Brisbane – 31 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 131

MATTHEW LLOYD

Brisbane – 27 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 131

SARAH OLLE

Brisbane – 23 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 131

CALLUM TWOMEY

Melbourne - 11 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 129

MICHAEL WHITING

Brisbane – 12 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 129

KANE CORNES

Melbourne – 12 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 9

Total: 126

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Melbourne – 12 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 126

SARAH BLACK

Melbourne – eight points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Richmond

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Collingwood

Sydney

Last week: 8

Total: 125

MITCH ROBINSON

Brisbane – 11 points

Fremantle

Gold Coast

Geelong

Essendon

Port Adelaide

Western Bulldogs

Carlton

Sydney

Last week: 7

Total: 122

TOTALS

Brisbane 8-4 Melbourne

Greater Western Sydney 0-12 Fremantle

North Melbourne 0-12 Gold Coast

Geelong 12-0 West Coast

Essendon 1-11 Richmond

Port Adelaide 12-0 Adelaide

Hawthorn 0-12 Western Bulldogs

Carlton 7-5 Collingwood

St Kilda 0-12 Sydney